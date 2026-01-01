Amanda Ting Head of ESG, Thoughtworks

Amanda leads the global ESG strategy for Thoughtworks, navigating the complex landscape of evolving regulations and stakeholder expectations to drive sustainable business value. A versatile leader with a proven track record of operationalizing corporate purpose, she specializes in transforming ambitious sustainability goals into rigorous, data-driven frameworks.

Previously, Amanda pioneered Thoughtworks' climate roadmap, establishing the firm’s inaugural greenhouse gas inventory (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) and securing alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Beyond sustainability, she is a catalyst for organizational change, having successfully spearheaded high-priority initiatives ranging from diversity, equity and inclusion targets to the launch of new service offerings.