Ahmed Mobarek Lead Product Manager

I've spent more than fourteen years working across industries as diverse as telecoms, public sector, retail, insurance, automotive and real estate, from start-ups finding their feet to large enterprise organisations navigating complex transformation, and what excites me most is helping businesses figure out not just what to build, but why it matters.

I love working closely with teams and organisations to shape and execute product strategies that create real, lasting impact — cutting through complexity to find solutions that are simple, valuable, and meaningful to the people who use them.

At the heart of everything I do is a belief in humane-centred design; that the best products are not only effective, but built with empathy and a genuine care for the people they serve.