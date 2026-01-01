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Ahmed Mobarek, Thoughtworks

Ahmed Mobarek

Lead Product Manager

I've spent more than fourteen years working across industries as diverse as telecoms, public sector, retail, insurance, automotive and real estate, from start-ups finding their feet to large enterprise organisations navigating complex transformation, and what excites me most is helping businesses figure out not just what to build, but why it matters. 

 

I love working closely with teams and organisations to shape and execute product strategies that create real, lasting impact — cutting through complexity to find solutions that are simple, valuable, and meaningful to the people who use them.

 

At the heart of everything I do is a belief in humane-centred design; that the best products are not only effective, but built with empathy and a genuine care for the people they serve.