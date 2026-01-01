Annush Sharon QA Automation Specialist

Based in Chennai, India, Annush is focused on test automation architecture, QA best practices and AI adoption in quality engineering. She has domain expertise across mortgage, remortgage and retail systems, working on complex, business-critical platforms that demand high reliability and regulatory confidence.

She works across multiple automation frameworks to design scalable end-to-end testing strategies, improve CI reliability and enable high-confidence software delivery. Her technical interests center on AI-assisted testing workflows, modern QA execution models and the application of AI to improve test effectiveness and coverage.

Annush has hands-on experience testing IoT systems, including validating the behaviour of robotic devices and is interested in quality challenges at the intersection of software, hardware and data. She is an active speaker at internal and external forums, sharing practical insights on automation design, AI-driven QA practices and quality engineering for emerging technology landscapes.