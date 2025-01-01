In the past, once a development team completed a new piece of software, that’s where their relationship with it would end. It would be passed to the operations team, who would then take up responsibility for its management and maintenance.

You build it, you run it is an approach where, instead of passing software to another team, the team that builds it, runs it. This responsibility ultimately drives improvements in software quality, accelerates maintenance, and increases the overall value of software throughout its lifecycle.