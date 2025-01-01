A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a detailed inventory of all the components and libraries used in a software application. provides a comprehensive list of dependencies, including their versions, licenses and security vulnerabilities.

SBOMs are important at a time when systems and applications are supported by a wider software supply chain, consisting of many different third-party components. They’re crucial for understanding the composition of software, managing risks and ensuring compliance with regulations like the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).