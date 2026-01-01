Breaking the Model Context Protocol

Strengthen the security of MCP-powered systems

The Model Context Protocol is today a core part of how AI and agentic applications work. However, the ease of connection it affords is creating new new attack surfaces and transforming the threat landscape at a challenging pace.

This new book by Thoughtworker Thejes sree Satheesh Kumar and alumnus Srinivasan Sekar helps software engineers and security specialists tackle MCP-related risks by demonstrating how to successfully implement techniques to stress-test systems that leverage MCP.

Featuring practical and actionable guidance that can be used immediately, read to gain both a better understanding of MCP and the technology's implications for software security.