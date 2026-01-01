Breaking the Model Context Protocol

Book
Strengthen the security of MCP-powered systems
The Model Context Protocol is today a core part of how AI and agentic applications work. However, the ease of connection it affords is creating new new attack surfaces and transforming the threat landscape at a challenging pace.
This new book by Thoughtworker Thejes sree Satheesh Kumar and alumnus Srinivasan Sekar helps software engineers and security specialists tackle MCP-related risks by demonstrating how to successfully implement techniques to stress-test systems that leverage MCP.
Featuring practical and actionable guidance that can be used immediately, read to gain both a better understanding of MCP and the technology's implications for software security.
Understand the new threat landscape
Hands-on labs
Red-teaming techniques
Grounded, practical guidance
Discover MCP's threat boundaries and learn why established assumptions no longer hold.
Learn from practical demonstrations of tool‑poisoning, sampling‑based abuses and more.
Leverage adversarial techniques to better understand MCP vulnerabilities.
Based on cutting-edge security research and real-world experiences to help you tackle today's MCP security challenges.
Thejes sree Satheesh KumarQuality Analyst, Thoughtworks
I work with teams and clients to deliver high-quality software solutions. I design and execute manual and automated test scenarios, and have a wealth of experience in tools and frameworks such as Selenium, WebdriverIO, Appium and Rest Assured.
I hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree in biomedical engineering and am a lifelong learner, committed to updating and developing my knowledge and skills. I'm currently preparing for a certification in Certified Ethical Hacker(CEH), to enhance my understanding and awareness of security risks and challenges in software testing.
Srinivasan SekarDirector of Engineering, TestMu AI
I'm a passionate technologist and leader in software testing and automation. My open source journey began with Appium, where I became a core maintainer and helped architect Appium 2.0. I've created plugins like Device Farm, Wait Plugin, and Gestures Plugin used by millions globally. Recently, I pioneered Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for mobile automation, bridging AI and testing workflows.
As well as this new book, I've also written The MCP Standard on building universal AI tools with MCP. As an international speaker, I've presented at 25+ conferences including SeleniumConf, AppiumConf, FOSDEM, and Agile India, sharing insights on mobile automation and testing innovation.