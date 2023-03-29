Responsible Technology: from awareness to impact in 4 steps

Responsible Technology is more than just a buzzword. Using technology responsibly is not only commercially interesting, but also gives organizations a new shared goal: promoting social equality and sustainability. But how do you ensure that it becomes an intrinsic motivation instead of just a gimmick?

Strategies for responsible technology use are on the rise in the boardroom. This is evident from "The state of responsible technology", an international study by the American technical university MIT commissioned by Thoughtworks. Almost three-quarters of the organizations surveyed believe that Responsible Technology will eventually become just as important as traditional business and financial considerations when using technology. The biggest challenge is actually implementing responsible technology use and benefiting from it optimally. In this article, I describe four steps to achieve this.