It's been another big week in AI: just about every major vendor has had something to announce. Anthropic launched Cloud Code security and new plugins for Claude Cowork geared toward enterprise users, Google gave us its Gemini 3.1 Pro model, while OpenAI described its AI coding benchmark SWE-bench verified as “contaminated.”

On This Week in AI, my colleague Ben O'Mahony and I discussed the implications of the week's big stories and tried to unpack the context to help the world make sense of the dizzying pace of change.

We were also lucky enough to be joined by fellow Thoughtworkers Shodhan Sheth and Alessio Ferri. Shodhan and Alessio gave us their perspective on the Anthropic COBOL modernization story that hit IBM’s stock value hard this week.

The pair have been exploring how AI can be used on legacy systems for some time now, which means they're perfectly placed to offer their insight on what Anthropic gets right and the nuances the company’s blog post misses.

Here are links to the stories we discussed this week: