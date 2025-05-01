The solution is in the details

Success in executing a seamless systems migration, especially for large enterprises, depends on these five principles. Here’s how we approached it for our client’s billion-dollar operation.

1. Understand the past to build the future

Migration starts with discovery. The legacy system held extensive data structures encompassing client accounts, pricing schemes and transaction rules. A direct, one-to-one migration wasn’t feasible due to differences in data structures and formats between the systems. We mapped 80% of the data directly while actively identifying inconsistencies in the remaining 20%.

By taking the time to truly understand how the data intertwined with the bank’s business practices, we aligned operations and created a clear path forward.

Takeaway: Invest time upfront to fully audit, document and map old to new data structures. It’s not glamorous, but it’s essential.

2. Leverage smart automation

Big challenges demand smart solutions. For our client, more than a million data points needed to flow seamlessly into a new billing system. We used advanced AI technology for mapping, migration and validation, dramatically reducing manual effort while proactively flagging errors before they became systemic issues.

Downtime was practically eliminated by using parallel billing runs. This approach involved generating test bills from both old and new systems, running error checks automatically, and improving accuracy through continuous validation cycles.

Takeaway: AI technology can shrink timelines and costs. Use scripts and AI-powered tools for error detection and validation wherever possible.

3. Validate, validate, validate

Validation is a continuous, cyclical process, not a singular event. At critical migration points, each record was verified against a collaboratively defined 'source of truth'. Discrepancies were immediately resolved which minimized downstream risks.

By the time the system went live, the bank’s diverse client base - 4,000 accounts across 30,000 individual lines was fully mapped.

Takeaway: Adopt a rigorous, ongoing validation process. Never assume source system data can be trusted without deep, granular review.

4. Overcome structural complexity

Investment banking rarely offers simplicity. The sheer volume of transaction rules, unique product types and nested pricing arrangements demanded extensive customization. During migration, legacy patterns that didn’t align cleanly with the new system created billing complexities. Through simulation exercises and mock trials, we refined the onboarding process and created downstream reporting to cross-check migrated data. This iterative refinement was key to uncovering and resolving deeply embedded inefficiencies.

Takeaway: Be adaptable. Structure discrepancies will arise. Rely on mock trials and iterative performance checks to overcome hidden complexities.

5. Keep the bigger picture in view

Billing isn’t just operational; it’s strategic. Migration presented opportunities to transition the bank toward flexible pricing, bundled product offerings, and even multi-currency settlement. Initiatives once considered impossible are now on the table, transforming billing from a backend function into a competitive differentiator.

Takeaway: Use migration projects as a launchpad for innovation - and a chance to unlock future revenue potential.