The global health and economic crisis saw a large number of conventional services transition to digital delivery – and customers embraced the change. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in a considerable increase in expectations when it comes to seamless digital access to services.

For governments in particular, the bar has been raised significantly. In fact, Boston Consulting Group’s 2021 Trust Imperative report revealed that 76 percent of Australian and New Zealand customers now expect government services to be more personalized, and 87 percent expect some level of proactive servicing.

Digitally mature organizations had an advantage during the pandemic and were able to more easily overcome challenges to deliver services with increased speed, scale and quality. For the slow starters that are playing catch-up, what lessons can be learnt from those that are more progressed in their digital transformation journey?

At this year’s Innovate NSW Public Sector Networks conference, Campbell Smyth, CEO of Bluestone Home Loans (Bluestone), shared his reflections on Bluestone’s modernisation process – and the wider changes needed to support a truly holistic digital customer experience across both the public and private sectors.

I sat down with Campbell after the event to delve deeper into the complex issues that face organizations looking to thrive in the digital economy.

A solid technology foundation to realize big ambitions

The technology underpinning financial services is evolving more quickly than most other industries.

Bluestone is a fast-growing, full-service lender providing a range of residential home loan solutions to thousands of customers across Australia and New Zealand. Recognising that disruption is a constant in its industry, Bluestone embarked on an ambitious journey to become a future-ready organisation – and partnered with Thoughtworks to develop and deliver their next-gen digital lending platform.

This program of work required fundamental improvements to the lender’s underlying systems. As market conditions become more competitive and consumer expectations of seamless digital experiences are raised, it’s not uncommon to see organisations build an attractive front-end application, without necessarily considering what sits behind it. The problem is, if your core systems aren’t up to par, your flexibility to respond to new expectations and user needs remains limited – leading to frustration for customers and staff alike.

Campbell emphasized the importance of stepping back and looking at where your technology is hosted. “You’ve got to start by leveraging the most current environment in which to have your technology, then layer in the technology you need,” he said.

Support is also an important consideration, as Campbell pointed out. “When you build complexity on top of legacy technology you end up spending a whole lot more time supporting it. This creates a massive expense for yourself, or a bad experience for the user because what's meant to be seamless and streamlined is not actually that way.”



To modernize its business and support a sustainable transformation, Campbell knew Bluestone needed to overhaul its core banking platform while building its digital capabilities and mindset. They needed to work quickly, or risk fast-moving industry changes making their new systems obsolete before they were even completed. This would require a complete shift in delivery approach, from a traditional waterfall style to an agile one.