How do we put the human at the center of AI?

The hype around AI — generative, agentic or otherwise — is such that it can be easy to lose sight of what the point of the technology is: to help people. Indeed, that, really, is the point of any technology — to improve people's lives.

That's something Thoughtworker Tiankai Feng, Global Head of Data and AI, is keen to emphasize to the world and to businesses in particular. In July 2024 he published his first book Humanizing Data Strategy, which explored how to approach and leverage data in a way that puts humans first.

Now, just a little over 12 months later, he's written a follow up: Humanizing AI Strategy. The book covers how to build and implement an AI strategy that is sustainable, effective and ultimately human.

But what does that all mean in practice? Tiankai was kind enough to speak to me and give me an insight on the thinking behind the book, how it approaches the topic and his perspective on AI today more broadly.