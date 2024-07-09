Almost 14 million new electric vehicles (EVs) were registered globally last year, with adoption

continuing to rise throughout 2024. But as the number of EVs on our roads rise, so too does the

importance of a robust, standardized charging ecosystem.

Across complex electric vehicle (EV) ecosystems, hardware, software and functionality must be standardized to enable seamless interaction between diverse actors and touchpoints including:

EVs

EV drivers

Charge Stations

Charge Station Management Systems (CSMSs)

Charge Station Operators (CSOs)

E-mobility service providers (eMSP)

For these actors to seamlessly interact, there are certain communication protocols which must be exchanged. These include, but are not limited to:

The following diagram illustrates an example of how the above actors and the communication protocols correlate: