Why is cloud migration strategy critical for multinational companies entering China? (part one)

Three Stages of MNC Entry into China

By looking at the degree of localization of digital products and services, we can divide the process of MNCs' entry into China into three stages: Quick Start, Localization of Marketing Strategy, and Localization of Digital Capabilities.

The key word for the quick start phase is "availability." Such MNCs have mature digital products and a stable customer base overseas, but have not yet made any customization for the Chinese market; their digital products are likely to be unable to reach Chinese users well due to legal restrictions and network delays. As a first step to explore the Chinese market, the focus of this phase should be compliance; on the technical side, the general approach is to reuse existing systems whenever possible, migrate those that must be migrated to China, and replace platforms that cannot be used in China (such as Google's services, payment and login methods, etc.), replicate or build a new front-end from scratch, so that the digital products are available in China.

The key word for the localization of the marketing strategy phase is "growth". Business growth is the primary goal in this phase. To accomplish this goal, MNCs build marketing and sales teams in China and purchase the necessary enterprise suites, marketing tools, etc. to integrate into the local digital ecosystem as soon as possible, which may lead to the creation of localized business models. From the user perspective, more touch points related to the multinational will appear on the market, such as mini programs, mobile apps, online and offline events, etc.

The key word for the localization of digital capabilities phase is "empowerment". Not all MNCs need to enter this phase, because the main motivation for entering this phase is to solve one internal contradiction and one external risk. The internal contradiction is that as business grows in China, China departments gain a deeper understanding of their digital products and corresponding users, and begin to expect to have more say and be able to develop their own product strategies based on market demand to assist in greater growth; therefore, China will expect to customize some of its core business systems (e.g., supplier management system, core business process management system, etc.). External risks are: geopolitical influence, cyberspace sovereignty exacerbating the Splinternet phenomenon, which brings uncontrollable risks to the business continuity of MNCs in China. The usual response to both issues is to migrate more core business systems to China and build digital capabilities within China to maintain and customize the migrated systems.