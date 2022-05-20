The root, branch, leaf and fruit of pair programming (part 2)

In the previous article, we established the foundations of pair programming. Let’s now focus on the “leaf and fruit” of pair programming.

4. The leaf of pair programming

What’s the most visually striking part of a tree? Its leaves. Perception is also a core aspect of pair programming, where the leaves represent respect, listening and focus.

Respect

Pair programming is a social way of continuous communication and exchange, so respect is the cornerstone of smooth work and good work relationships. Being mindful of each other’s self esteem is critical, as damaged self-esteem can take years to recover from and can encompass other people. Helping people build up their self-esteem can be a very useful skill. Here are some tips. With a distributed team like ours where everyone is pairing remotely, it’s best to inform your pair when you need to take a bathroom break. When he/she comes back, you can synchronize his completed tasks and the status quo for himself. After choosing which problems to solve in pairs, everyone needs to divide and complete the task together, rather than let their partners go at it alone.

Listen

Being good at listening and expressing yourself is a key aspect of communication. It’s the only way to know someone else’s intentions. Their feedback can also help you get a sense of whether your current implementation is correct, so you can think of appropriate ways to deal with pair programming problems. Additionally, listening carefully to what others show your respect for them, and earns you their respect. Everyone can maintain a humble, open and studious mindset, accept each other's different habits and methods, helping team collaboration and growth.

Focus

During pair programming, it's best to focus on just one task instead of frequently switching. This ensures that you can always focus on a single task and avoid the wear and tear of switching. We found that using Jira’s task checklist increases morale and everyone's sense of accomplishment.

Even if we follow the principles of respect, listen and focus, problems can still arise.