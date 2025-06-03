Modernization, sustained: AI-driven operations in action

For many companies, modernization programs led by the enterprise architecture (EA) department focus on architecture upgrades, cloud migration and transforming ways of working. Major changes are essential, but a reckless approach can lead to business disruptions.



That’s where Thoughtworks comes in. With decades of experience driving modernization across industries, we help organizations evolve confidently by combining modern architecture with continuous delivery practices and a deep focus on business continuity. Our proven frameworks and lean, collaborative approach ensure modernization is not just possible — but sustainable and low-disruption.

And as we modernize technology, we bring an operational lens, leveraging AI-driven operations (AIOps) to ensure systems are not only modern but also observable, resilient and ready to run at scale.

As systems become more distributed and new skillsets and tooling are introduced, management complexity increases. While most modernization initiatives aim to address technical debt, the operational handover between the EA and operations teams often introduces gaps that, if not carefully managed, can pose significant risks to business continuity.

To mitigate these risks and ensure modernization delivers sustainable value, organizations must look beyond tech upgrades, integrate EA and operations, and find ways to enable AIOps to manage complexity and eliminate inefficiencies.

As we advocate for a holistic, incremental approach to modernization, integrating operational changes early in the journey is essential. Doing so brings observability, resilience and adaptability into the system from the start — enabling it to evolve safely and sustainably over time. This allows organizations to integrate their tech modernization and operations so the technology that underpins business operations is ready for the AI era.

This is the approach we take with Thoughtworks’ DAMO™ Managed Services, applying AIOps as the backbone of IT modernization from the start rather than bolting it on afterward. This helps our clients overcome the common challenges associated with a transformative modernization, especially if they’re not in a position to take one on, while bridging the gap left by traditional managed services providers that lack the AI capabilities to support modern systems.