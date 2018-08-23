Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Stay up to date, broaden your knowledge and get inspired with our technology and business podcasts.

 

From deep technical topics to digital transformation and innovation, our podcasts feature captivating conversations on the latest in business and tech. Explore and listen in your own time, on the channel of your choice.

Technology podcast

Technology podcasts

Join our panel of senior technologists to explore the most important trends in tech today. Get frontline insights into our work developing cutting-edge tech and hear more about how today's tech megatrends will impact you.

 

Pragmatism in practice

Pragmatism in practice

This series addresses the challenges facing today's digital leaders and gives practical approaches to overcoming them. We have candid conversations with a range of inspiring change-makers who share stories of becoming a modern digital business.

What we're talking about when we talk about context engineering
October 02, 2025 Technology podcasts
Mean time to shared understanding: Bridging the gap between citizen developers and developers
September 18, 2025 Technology podcasts
Measuring what matters in the age of AI
September 16, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Organizational design and Team Topologies after AI
September 04, 2025 Technology podcasts
Context engineering: Tackling legacy systems with generative AI
August 21, 2025 Technology podcasts
Navigating AI opportunities at MYOB
August 07, 2025 Technology podcasts
From bronze bullets to big impact: AI-first software delivery
July 30, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Caring about documentation in the LLM era
July 24, 2025 Technology podcasts
Why the tech industry needs Expert Generalists
July 10, 2025 Technology podcasts
The three new fallacies of distributed computing
June 26, 2025 Technology podcasts
MCP and SRE: Why the future of IT operations is agent-driven
June 12, 2025 Technology podcasts
Unpacking Google I/O 2025
May 29, 2025 Technology podcasts
Accelerating mainframe modernization using generative AI
May 15, 2025 Technology podcasts
Exploring the fundamentals of software engineering
May 01, 2025 Technology podcasts
Powering innovation: Thoughtworks’ AI journey
April 25, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Themes in Technology Radar Vol.32
April 17, 2025 Technology podcasts
We need to talk about vibe coding
April 02, 2025 Technology podcasts
The change agent’s playbook: How to lead bold transformations
March 26, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Infrastructure as code in 2025
March 20, 2025 Technology podcasts
The ethics of data
March 12, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
How fitness functions can help us govern and measure AI
March 06, 2025 Technology podcasts
The human side of data
February 25, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Architecture as code
February 19, 2025 Technology podcasts
The foundations of data strategy
February 11, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Decoding DeepSeek
February 06, 2025 Technology podcasts
European Health Data Space: The future of healthcare
January 28, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
AI testing, benchmarks and evals
January 23, 2025 Technology podcasts
Product innovation: Charting your own course
January 14, 2025 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Exploring the intersections of software architecture
January 09, 2025 Technology podcasts
Who should make software architecture decisions?
December 26, 2024 Technology podcasts
Generative AI's uncanny valley: Problem or opportunity?
December 12, 2024 Technology podcasts
Revolutionizing data: How PAYBACK transformed with data mesh
December 09, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Using generative AI for legacy modernization
November 28, 2024 Technology podcasts
Data contracts: What are they and why do they matter?
November 14, 2024 Technology podcasts
Themes from Technology Radar Vol.31
October 17, 2024 Technology podcasts
Leveraging AI for legacy modernization
October 15, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
From crisis to confidence: Building reliable IT systems
October 04, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Build Your Own Radar: Using the Technology Radar as a governance tool
October 03, 2024 Technology podcasts
Exploring DuckDB: A relational database built for online analytical processing
September 19, 2024 Technology podcasts
Cross-domain collaboration: Removing barriers to data
September 12, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Software service granularity: Getting it right
September 05, 2024 Technology podcasts
Building a future-ready tech organization: Vialto's blueprint for success
August 28, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Measuring developer experience
August 22, 2024 Technology podcasts
Data modernization in action: Lessons from The Crown Estate
August 15, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
How can AI support designers?
August 08, 2024 Technology podcasts
Sensible defaults: A way to think about our technology practices
July 25, 2024 Technology podcasts
Tracking technology stacks, practices and experiences across teams
July 11, 2024 Technology podcasts
Inside Bahmni: An open-source digital public good
June 27, 2024 Technology podcasts
How to assess your organization's security maturity
June 13, 2024 Technology podcasts
Continuous delivery vs. continuous deployment: What should be the default?
May 30, 2024 Technology podcasts
Themes from Technology Radar Vol.30
May 16, 2024 Technology podcasts
Authenticity in action: Cultivating a culture of respect
May 15, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Building at the intersection of machine learning and software engineering
May 02, 2024 Technology podcasts
Beyond barriers: How AI is overcoming language barriers and driving inclusion
April 24, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Refactoring with AI
April 18, 2024 Technology podcasts
How to measure your cloud carbon footprint
April 04, 2024 Technology podcasts
Wealth management transformation: Not just a destination
March 27, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Technology through the Looking Glass: Preparing for 2024 and beyond
March 21, 2024 Technology podcasts
Diving head first into software architecture
March 07, 2024 Technology podcasts
Future Fit Strategy: Transforming Falabella with Technology
February 26, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Exploring the building blocks of distributed systems
February 22, 2024 Technology podcasts
Software-defined vehicles: The future of the automotive industry?
February 08, 2024 Technology podcasts
How to become a truly customer-centric organization
January 29, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Beyond the DORA metrics: Measuring engineering excellence
January 25, 2024 Technology podcasts
Asynchronous collaboration: Getting it right
January 11, 2024 Technology podcasts
Product thinking: More than just ‘product’
January 10, 2024 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Looking back at key themes across technology in 2023
December 28, 2023 Technology podcasts
Leveraging generative AI at Bosch
December 14, 2023 Technology podcasts
The power of product thinking
December 04, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Jugalbandi: Building with AI for social impact
November 30, 2023 Technology podcasts
From stagnation to success: Unleashing the power of technology and business transformation
November 27, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
AI-assisted coding: Experiences and perspectives
November 16, 2023 Technology podcasts
Head & heart: The art of modern leadership
November 06, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
What's it like to maintain an award-winning open source tool?
November 02, 2023 Technology podcasts
Tech-enabled sustainability: Closing the execution gap
October 24, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Engineering platforms and golden paths: Building better developer experiences
October 19, 2023 Technology podcasts
Managing cost efficiency at scale-ups
October 03, 2023 Technology podcasts
Exploring SQL and ETL
September 21, 2023 Technology podcasts
Driving innovation in radio astronomy
September 07, 2023 Technology podcasts
From analog to AI: Embracing human-centered AI strategy.
September 04, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
XR with impact: Building experiences that drive business value
August 24, 2023 Technology podcasts
Leadership styles in technology teams
August 10, 2023 Technology podcasts
Making design matter in technology organizations
July 27, 2023 Technology podcasts
Generative AI and the future of knowledge work
July 13, 2023 Technology podcasts
Scaling mobile delivery
June 29, 2023 Technology podcasts
Making privacy a first-class citizen in data science
June 15, 2023 Technology podcasts
Multi-cloud: Exploring the challenges and opportunities
June 01, 2023 Technology podcasts
Scaling up at Etsy
May 18, 2023 Technology podcasts
TinyML: Bringing machine learning to the edge
May 04, 2023 Technology podcasts
The weaponization of complexity
April 20, 2023 Technology podcasts
How we put together the Technology Radar
April 06, 2023 Technology podcasts
The real cost of tech debt for your business - and how to fix it.
April 05, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Inside India's Drug Discovery Hackathon
March 23, 2023 Technology podcasts
Serverless in 2023
March 09, 2023 Technology podcasts
How to win the innovation challenge
March 02, 2023 Pragmatism in practice podcast
My Thoughtworks journey: Rebecca Parsons
February 23, 2023 Technology podcasts
How to tackle friction between product and engineering in scale-ups
February 09, 2023 Technology podcasts
6 key technology trends for 2023
January 26, 2023 Technology podcasts
Tackling system complexity with domain-driven design
January 12, 2023 Technology podcasts
Shifting left on accessibility
December 29, 2022 Technology podcasts
Data Mesh revisited
December 15, 2022 Technology podcasts
Low-code/no-code platforms: The 10% trap and the limits of abstractions
December 01, 2022 Technology podcasts
Welcome to the fediverse: Exploring Mastodon, ActivityPub and beyond [Special]
November 24, 2022 Technology podcasts
Rethinking software governance: Reflecting on the second edition of Building Evolutionary Architectures
November 17, 2022 Technology podcasts
How action shapes thought
November 09, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Reckoning with the force of Conway's Law
November 03, 2022 Technology podcasts
Exploring the Basal Cost of software
October 20, 2022 Technology podcasts
Why full-stack testing matters
October 05, 2022 Technology podcasts
Leveraging full potentials
October 05, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Acknowledging and addressing technical debt in startups and scale-ups
September 22, 2022 Technology podcasts
XR in practice: the engineering challenges of extending reality
September 08, 2022 Technology podcasts
Wicked intelligence
September 08, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Agent-based modelling for epidemiology: EpiRust and BharatSim
August 19, 2022 Technology podcasts
Mastering architectural metrics
August 12, 2022 Technology podcasts
Building a culture of innovation
July 28, 2022 Technology podcasts
Starting out with sensible default practices
July 14, 2022 Technology podcasts
Better testing through mutations
June 30, 2022 Technology podcasts
People and partners in modernization success
June 27, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Patterns of legacy displacement — Part two
June 16, 2022 Technology podcasts
Backstage: Spotify's secret to developer effectiveness
June 13, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Patterns of legacy displacement — Part one
June 02, 2022 Technology podcasts
Unlocking business value with the ITV Data Mesh playbook
May 26, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Mitigating cognitive bias when coding
May 19, 2022 Technology podcasts
Following an usual career path: from dev to CEO
May 05, 2022 Technology podcasts
The future of digital payments
April 28, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Software engineering with Dave Farley
April 21, 2022 Technology podcasts
Decision science to build resilient supply chains
April 12, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Tackling bottlenecks at scale-ups
April 07, 2022 Technology podcasts
Coding lessons from the pandemic
March 24, 2022 Technology podcasts
The power of data and tech in the public sector
March 23, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Is there ever a good time for a code freeze?
March 10, 2022 Technology podcasts
Accessibility for business value
March 02, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Navigating the perils of multicloud
February 25, 2022 Technology podcasts
Compliance as a product
February 10, 2022 Technology podcasts
Digital sustainability and the 2040 corporate pledge
February 09, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
The big five tech trends for 2022
January 27, 2022 Technology podcasts
Healthcare tech trends put patient at the center
January 26, 2022 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Fluent Python revisited
January 13, 2022 Technology podcasts
Creating a developer platform for a networked-enabled organization
December 30, 2021 Technology podcasts
The art of Lean inceptions
December 16, 2021 Technology podcasts
The hard parts of data architecture
December 02, 2021 Technology podcasts
TDD for today
November 18, 2021 Technology podcasts
You can't buy integration
November 04, 2021 Technology podcasts
Product thinking in the new era of cloud
October 27, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
The rise of NoSQL
October 21, 2021 Technology podcasts
The hard parts of software architecture
October 07, 2021 Technology podcasts
CIO Interview: A digital mission for social impact
September 28, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Machine learning in the wild
September 24, 2021 Technology podcasts
The value of creative AI
September 14, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Delivering innovation at scale
September 09, 2021 Technology podcasts
Jim Highsmith: a 54-year agile journey
August 26, 2021 Technology podcasts
Securing the software supply chain
August 12, 2021 Technology podcasts
Data governance: The foundation of data-driven organizations
July 28, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Making retrospectives effective — and fun
July 22, 2021 Technology podcasts
Technology proficiency: the new imperative for business growth
July 15, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Patterns of distributed systems
July 08, 2021 Technology podcasts
ABCD Model for Leadership: Drive
June 30, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Refactoring databases — or evolutionary database design
June 24, 2021 Technology podcasts
ABCD Model for Leadership: Curiosity
June 23, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
ABCD Model for Leadership: Belonging
June 16, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Making developer effectiveness a reality
June 10, 2021 Technology podcasts
ABCD Model for Leadership: Awareness
June 09, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
CX: Building a customer engagement framework
May 27, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Team topologies and effective software delivery
May 20, 2021 Technology podcasts
Data-Driven with Data Mesh
May 13, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
How green is your cloud?
May 07, 2021 Technology podcasts
Green software engineering
April 22, 2021 Technology podcasts
Green cloud optimization: Reduce your digital footprint, increase your bottom line
April 21, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Twenty years of agile
April 08, 2021 Technology podcasts
Looking Glass report: Tech trends and advice for your enterprise
April 06, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Talking with tech leads with Pat Kua
March 25, 2021 Technology podcasts
The journey to enterprise modernization starts with value
March 17, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
My Thoughtworks Journey: Patricia Mandarino
March 11, 2021 Technology podcasts
Driving innovation with connected devices
March 09, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Evolving the culture for an agile workforce
March 02, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Exploring infrastructure as code
February 25, 2021 Technology podcasts
Moving the needle in technology leadership: Focusing on customer success
February 15, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
XR in the enterprise
February 11, 2021 Technology podcasts
No-code platforms and the art of the possible
February 03, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Getting to grips with data visualization
January 21, 2021 Technology podcasts
Resilience, curiosity and belonging: The drivers of successful change.
January 12, 2021 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Computational notebooks: the benefits and pitfalls
January 07, 2021 Technology podcasts
The architect elevator
December 24, 2020 Technology podcasts
The future of Clojure
December 10, 2020 Technology podcasts
Building a strong data foundation to power tomorrow’s public healthcare services
December 10, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
The future of digital trust
November 27, 2020 Technology podcasts
Tech Concepts Every Exec Should Know
November 19, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Integration challenges in an ERP-heavy world — Pt 2
November 12, 2020 Technology podcasts
Democratizing programming
October 28, 2020 Technology podcasts
Integration challenges in an ERP-heavy world
October 16, 2020 Technology podcasts
Models of open sourcing software
October 01, 2020 Technology podcasts
Applying software engineering practices to data science
September 17, 2020 Technology podcasts
Using visualization tools to understand large polyglot code bases
September 03, 2020 Technology podcasts
Building Business Resilience in the Cloud Era
August 28, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Machine learning in astrophysics
August 20, 2020 Technology podcasts
Programming languages geek out
August 06, 2020 Technology podcasts
Observability does not equal monitoring
July 23, 2020 Technology podcasts
Working with 50% of code in the browser
July 09, 2020 Technology podcasts
Bridging the Gap: Bringing Technology into the Boardroom
July 08, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Realising the full potential of CD
June 25, 2020 Technology podcasts
Testing the user journey
June 12, 2020 Technology podcasts
Continuous delivery in the wild
June 01, 2020 Technology podcasts
Risk Management for Building Robust Organizations
May 22, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Lessons from a remote Tech Radar
May 13, 2020 Technology podcasts
Solving the Legacy Dilemma
May 07, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
The future of Python
April 30, 2020 Technology podcasts
A sensible approach to multi-cloud
April 17, 2020 Technology podcasts
Digital transformation: a tech perspective
April 02, 2020 Technology podcasts
IT delivery in unusual circumstances
March 20, 2020 Technology podcasts
Continuous delivery for today's enterprise
March 06, 2020 Technology podcasts
Fundamentals of Software Architecture
February 21, 2020 Technology podcasts
Reimagining Value Delivery with Blockchain
February 14, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Cloud migration — part two
February 10, 2020 Technology podcasts
The price of reuse
January 24, 2020 Technology podcasts
Creating a Product Organization Within Your Business
January 17, 2020 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Towards self-serve infrastructure
January 13, 2020 Technology podcasts
Martin Fowler: my Thoughtworks journey
December 27, 2019 Technology podcasts
Building an autonomous drone
December 13, 2019 Technology podcasts
The Collaboration Blind Spot
December 13, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Cloud migration is a journey not a destination
November 28, 2019 Technology podcasts
Creating an Online to Offline Mindset
November 22, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Getting to grips with functional programming
November 14, 2019 Technology podcasts
Small Changes, Big Effects
November 08, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Compliance as code
November 01, 2019 Technology podcasts
Unlocking the Power of Customer Experience Data
October 25, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Data meshes: a distributed domain-oriented data platform
October 18, 2019 Technology podcasts
Edge: Value-Driven Digital Transformation
October 11, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Edge — a guide to value-driven digital transformation
October 04, 2019 Technology podcasts
Digital Fluency: Becoming a Modern Digital Business
September 26, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Tech choices: CIO or CTO?
September 20, 2019 Technology podcasts
Building Products with Purpose
September 12, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Microservices as complex adaptive systems
September 05, 2019 Technology podcasts
Learning to Unlearn: Changing the Behaviors That Hold You Back
August 29, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Supporting the Citizen Developer
August 22, 2019 Technology podcasts
Harnessing Uncertainty to Survive Disruption
August 22, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Getting hands-on with RESTful web services
August 08, 2019 Technology podcasts
Digital Transformation: Disrupting the World of Fitness
August 01, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Your Data Science Journey
August 01, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
The Future of Artificial Intelligence
July 26, 2019 Pragmatism in practice podcast
Zhong Tai: innovation in enterprise platforms from China
July 25, 2019 Technology podcasts
What’s so cool about micro frontends?
July 11, 2019 Technology podcasts
Unravelling the monoglot monopoly
June 27, 2019 Technology podcasts
Breaking down the barriers to innovation
June 13, 2019 Technology podcasts
Delivering strategic architectural transformation
May 30, 2019 Technology podcasts
Exploring programming languages via paradigms vs labels
May 16, 2019 Technology podcasts
Multicloud in a regulated environment
May 03, 2019 Technology podcasts
Can DevSecOps help secure the enterprise?
April 18, 2019 Technology podcasts
A11Y — Making web accessibility easier
April 04, 2019 Technology podcasts
Continuous delivery for modern architectures
March 21, 2019 Technology podcasts
Delivering developer value through platform thinking
March 07, 2019 Technology podcasts
Architectural governance: rethinking the Department of ‘No’
February 21, 2019 Technology podcasts
Serendipitous Events
February 08, 2019 Technology podcasts
Diving into serverless architecture
January 24, 2019 Technology podcasts
Seismic Shifts
January 10, 2019 Technology podcasts
Understanding bias in algorithmic systems
December 28, 2018 Technology podcasts
Microservices: The State of the Art
December 14, 2018 Technology podcasts
Evolving Interactions
November 29, 2018 Technology podcasts
The state of API design
November 15, 2018 Technology podcasts
How we build the Tech Radar
November 01, 2018 Technology podcasts
IoT Hardware
October 18, 2018 Technology podcasts
Continuous Intelligence
October 04, 2018 Technology podcasts
Distributed systems antipatterns
September 13, 2018 Technology podcasts
Agile Data Science
August 23, 2018 Technology podcasts

