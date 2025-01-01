Enterprise platform modernization
Spark the extraordinary potential of your modernized business
Is your legacy technology holding you back? Outdated platforms, including mainframes, not only escalate costs and create security risks, but can also stall innovation and growth. Modernizing unlocks agility, resilience, and cost savings, keeping you ahead of evolving customer expectations.
We help organizations modernize with scalable, secure, and intelligent solutions. Backed by deep engineering expertise and proven accelerators, we use AI-powered tools to streamline code conversion, automate testing, and reduce downtime—accelerating delivery while minimizing risk.
Our approach enables teams to adopt modern engineering practices and cloud-native technologies, working in faster, more efficient ways. With unified platforms and self-service capabilities, onboarding drops from months to days, and delivery moves from weeks to hours. The result is a future-ready foundation that supports continuous evolution—and unlocks access to a new generation of talent ready to build what’s next.
Thoughtworks is also leveraging the power of generative AI to help you better understand your systems and tackle capability gaps, reducing the time and effort required to reap the rewards of enterprise modernization. Introducing our CodeConcise Legacy Assistant.
Benefits
Enhanced agility and scalability
Transition from rigid legacy systems to cloud-native, composable architectures, empowering your business to quickly adapt to market changes and scale effectively for future growth.
Cost optimization and efficiency
Reduce operational costs by replacing high-maintenance legacy systems with AI-driven automation and modern cloud platforms, freeing resources for strategic initiatives and innovation.
Accelerated innovation
Seamlessly integrate AI and automation into modernized platforms, enabling smarter decision-making, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experiences through cutting-edge technologies.
Strengthened security and compliance
Modern platforms offer built-in security frameworks, continuous monitoring, and automated compliance, reducing risks, meeting regulatory demands, and safeguarding enterprise operations from evolving threats.
Our services
Strategic assessment and planning to transition legacy platforms, including mainframes, into modern, scalable systems, cutting costs, enhancing agility, and driving operational efficiency.
Comprehensive modernization planning tailored for core banking platforms to ensure scalability, regulatory compliance, and seamless, future-ready digital banking experiences.
Expert design and engineering of cloud-native, API-driven, or hybrid solutions to replace or integrate legacy systems and mainframes, boosting performance and flexibility.
Development and deployment of secure, scalable banking platforms that leverage AI-driven insights and real-time processing to meet evolving customer demands.
Gradual, phased modernization for legacy systems, minimizing disruption while ensuring a seamless transition to modern, efficient architectures.
Continuous optimization of core banking platforms, integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI, blockchain, and real-time processing for improved innovation and performance.
To unlock the full power of modernization, Thoughtworks partners with cloud and technology leaders like AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft. We tailor our approach, leveraging the strengths of each platform to deliver the perfect modernization solution for your unique needs.
Client success stories
