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AI Factory 

The engine room of a strategic AI estate

Enterprise AI Back

Evolve your AI estate for better economics, flexibility and advantage

Enterprise AI estates have typically grown model by model and team by team. Thoughtworks’ AI Factory brings a more deliberate approach to how they evolve, helping organizations make strategic choices across models, workloads and infrastructure to improve economics, retain flexibility and turn enterprise AI learning into proprietary intelligence.

Optimize AI economics as adoption scales

 

As AI use grows, the most capable model is not always the right model for every workload. Matching workloads to the right intelligence can improve unit economics, reduce unnecessary spend and create more room to scale AI where it delivers the greatest value.

 

We help identify where frontier capability is worth the premium, where lower-cost alternatives are sufficient and how to route workloads accordingly.

Retain flexibility as the AI landscape evolves

 

Model performance, pricing and availability are changing faster than traditional enterprise planning cycles. A hybrid AI estate gives you the flexibility to choose across frontier, open and specialist models as your needs evolve, without locking your future architecture to today’s choices.

 

We help design the roadmap, architecture and operating model needed to retain choice and adapt as technologies, workloads and economics change.

Own the learning that builds advantage

 

Enterprise AI use generates a valuable learning loop through data, feedback, evaluations and context. Retaining ownership and governance of that learning helps intelligence compound inside your organization, building proprietary capability that becomes more valuable over time.

 

We help protect the learning loop, reduce unnecessary dependency and turn enterprise knowledge into proprietary intelligence that strengthens your advantage.

Talk to us about a strategic enterprise AI estate

 

Give us a snapshot of your organization’s AI use, scale and priorities so we can come to the conversation with the right context.

 

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AI economics starts with architecture

 

As enterprise AI scales, its economics increasingly become an architecture issue. The models organizations choose, how workloads are routed, how context is managed and how agents are designed all shape the economics.

 

The opportunity is to move these decisions upstream, matching the right intelligence to the right workload and designing an architecture that can adapt as model performance, pricing and infrastructure evolve.

How enterprise AI estates evolve at scale

Stage 0

 

Rent the frontier

 

Most organizations start here, using premium AI models to accelerate experimentation and prove value. However, as adoption grows, costs can rise quickly because every workload uses the most expensive intelligence.

 

Best for: Early AI adoption and experimentation

Stage 1

 

Rent alternative intelligence

 

Leading organizations reduce AI costs by matching each workload to the right model. Routine tasks often achieve the same outcomes with lower-cost models, without sacrificing quality.

 

Best for: Scaling AI while controlling costs

Stage 2

 

Rent the hardware

 

As AI usage grows, infrastructure becomes the next opportunity for savings. Running models on dedicated GPU infrastructure lowers costs further while increasing flexibility and performance.

 

 

Best for: High-volume enterprise AI

Stage 3

 

Own the hardware

 

Organizations with AI at the core of their business gain maximum control, predictable economics and full data sovereignty by owning their AI infrastructure. The tradeoff is greater operational responsibility.

 

Best for: Mission-critical AI platforms

 

~80% of companies sit at Stage 0, with some of the strongest near-term opportunities to improve AI economics at Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Our partner ecosystem

 
Thoughtworks combines deep AI expertise with a leading partner ecosystem to build flexible, high-performing AI estates.
Find out more

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.