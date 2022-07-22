Towards agile commercial models: balancing control and innovation

This article is part of our Shared Values content series, which explores the foundations of impactful and sustainable public sector project partnerships.

In 2017, the ICT Procurement Taskforce of the Digital Transformation Agency reported concerns with the way Australian Government procures IT, noting it was “not designed to “support agile delivery of digital services that meet user needs.”

A lot has changed since then. Agile is now an accepted way to deliver government services, with the need for digital access accelerating out of necessity during the pandemic response. But have IT project commercial models kept pace?

Commercial models are the language buyers and providers use to agree on how to fund a project or piece of work. Negotiating and defining the right commercial model for both parties upfront is critical to that project’s success because it significantly influences whether the project is put on the path to creating real value.

Choosing the right commercial model for your next IT project

Rather than focusing on the pros and cons for each contract type, I want to draw your attention to the importance of finding balance between risk, control, innovation, and agility – for both buyer and provider. Each model has specific advantages and disadvantages, and the right choice will depend on the project requirements and situation.

First, it’s important to consider how complex and uncertain the work involved is likely to be.

For small pieces of clearly defined or time-boxed work, fixed price or target price models may be the simplest solution. However, for highly uncertain, complex pieces of work, a better solution may be the time and materials or capped time and materials models – where there is expected to be a need to be able to change direction and where there is a focus on prioritizing, evaluating, and delivering work according to its value.

To get the best outcome, a mixed commercial model may be adopted. Where parts of a project are either time-boxed or have clearly defined activities and outputs – such as ‘discovery’ and ‘inception’ events – a fixed price model may be used. The time and materials or capped time and materials model can then be used for delivery where adaptability and flexibility are essential for success.

Beyond any uncertainty about the product, user or outcome, it’s also important to think about the relationship and trust that already exists between the parties. What is the maturity level of the design and delivery team, and how open and honest is the communication between the buyer and provider?

By taking the time to clearly define your product vision, scope of work, and expectations of outcome, you'll be better equipped to shape a commercial model that balances risk, control, innovation and agility. And in turn, achieves the desired impact – a product or experience that meets (or even exceeds) citizen expectations for the right budget, and in the right timeframe.