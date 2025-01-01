Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Anthony O'Connell

Anthony O'Connell

Principal Consultant - Advisory

Anthony is a senior business leader with almost three decades of Australian and international experience (including 20 years with a global Japanese organisation) in product engineering, business and product development, lean thinking and methods, and change management.

 

An accomplished business leader with a proven ability to develop and implement solutions to difficult problems, he has led large, complex teams in product engineering and in the development of information, security, quality and safety systems. He has significant experience in process analysis and process engineering for increased quality, performance and resilience.

 

He is recognised as an expert in lean principles and their application to design and delivery processes and is also an accomplished trainer, communicator and presenter.

 

