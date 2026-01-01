AI is no longer just a deployed capability; it is becoming the new operating system for the enterprise. As it moves into everyday execution, the primary constraint is no longer technology delivery, but the organisation’s ability to absorb, prioritise, and operationalise change at pace.

As AI transformation becomes a shared mandate across the entire C-suite rather than a siloed IT initiative, leaders are jointly accountable for a profound shift from task-level automation to system-level redesign. This must be achieved while continuing to run the business at scale.

This closed-door discussion is designed for organisations that are moving beyond early exploration to focus on scaling impact and delivering measurable outcomes. We are bringing together a select group of enterprise leaders accountable for strategy, operational execution, and business performance to explore:

Execution vs. decision-making: Resolving the friction as AI accelerates execution, yet legacy governance and expanding optionality create new bottlenecks and decision paralysis.

System-level redesign: Shifting from task-level optimisation to end-to-end system redesign, fundamentally rewiring how work flows without disrupting core operations.

Measurable impact: Translating insight into working systems that deliver tangible financial, productivity, and workforce outcomes while balancing speed, control, and risk.

Amit Choudhary, Global COO at Thoughtworks, and Michael Herten, Managing Director at Teneo, will anchor the discussion. By combining Thoughtworks' technology advisory, deep AI expertise, and enterprise transformation experience with Teneo's CEO advisory perspective, this session offers a unique, grounded lens on the future of the AI-enabled enterprise.

Event details

Date: Thursday, 28 May 2026

Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Venue: Five at Prefecture 48

Address: Level 2/230 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000

To enable a candid, peer-level discussion, this will be a closed-door, Chatham House Rule dinner curated for a small group of enterprise leaders. Register your interest and we will confirm your place via calendar invitation, subject to availability.