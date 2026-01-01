What changes when intelligence is embedded in strategy and execution?
AI is no longer just a deployed capability; it is becoming the new operating system for the enterprise. As it moves into everyday execution, the primary constraint is no longer technology delivery, but the organisation’s ability to absorb, prioritise, and operationalise change at pace.
As AI transformation becomes a shared mandate across the entire C-suite rather than a siloed IT initiative, leaders are jointly accountable for a profound shift from task-level automation to system-level redesign. This must be achieved while continuing to run the business at scale.
This closed-door discussion is designed for organisations that are moving beyond early exploration to focus on scaling impact and delivering measurable outcomes. We are bringing together a select group of enterprise leaders accountable for strategy, operational execution, and business performance to explore:
- Execution vs. decision-making: Resolving the friction as AI accelerates execution, yet legacy governance and expanding optionality create new bottlenecks and decision paralysis.
System-level redesign: Shifting from task-level optimisation to end-to-end system redesign, fundamentally rewiring how work flows without disrupting core operations.
Measurable impact: Translating insight into working systems that deliver tangible financial, productivity, and workforce outcomes while balancing speed, control, and risk.
Amit Choudhary, Global COO at Thoughtworks, and Michael Herten, Managing Director at Teneo, will anchor the discussion. By combining Thoughtworks' technology advisory, deep AI expertise, and enterprise transformation experience with Teneo's CEO advisory perspective, this session offers a unique, grounded lens on the future of the AI-enabled enterprise.
Event details
Date: Thursday, 28 May 2026
Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Venue: Five at Prefecture 48
Address: Level 2/230 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000
To enable a candid, peer-level discussion, this will be a closed-door, Chatham House Rule dinner curated for a small group of enterprise leaders. Register your interest and we will confirm your place via calendar invitation, subject to availability.
Amit Choudhary
Chief Operating Officer, Thoughtworks
As Global COO, Amit brings nearly three decades of experience at the intersection of technology advisory, enterprise transformation, and operational performance. An engineer by training and a strategist by experience, he has direct accountability for the performance and execution of Thoughtworks’ own global operations. At this dinner, Amit will share "lived experience" on moving AI from an experimental tool into a scalable, governable part of how the enterprise executes, providing a candid view into Thoughtworks’ internal journey.
Michael Hertel
Managing Director, Teneo
Michael is a senior advisor to CEOs and Boards on enterprise-wide performance, strategic transformation, and complex change. With a deep background in management consulting and executive leadership, he specialises in helping leaders navigate the tension between strategic intent and operational reality. Michael will anchor the discussion with a CEO-level perspective on how AI is shifting boardroom priorities, re-shaping leadership accountability, and creating new requirements for organisational design.
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Session partners
Thoughtworks is a leading global technology consultancy that combines strategy, design, engineering and AI expertise to help enterprises and technology disruptors thrive as modern digital businesses.
Teneo is a global CEO advisory firm that partners with boards, CEOs and senior executives on complex business challenges, critical decisions and transformational moments. In Australia, it advises leading organisations across strategy, corporate affairs, government relations, financial advisory, risk and organisational change.
6 Degrees Media is a leading executive engagement and B2B media company specialising in high-value connections between senior decision-makers, industry leaders and growth-focused organisations. Through curated roundtables, flagship conferences, strategic content and bespoke leadership forums, it creates trusted environments where executives exchange ideas, explore emerging priorities and build meaningful commercial relationships.