Australia’s payments landscape is moving faster than the technical and legislative systems designed to govern it.

For public-sector leaders, the mandatory shift from legacy rails to real-time environments creates a unique challenge: the opportunity for seamless service delivery versus the heightened risk of instant scams and regulatory lag.

As the nation’s "Lead Merchant," the public sector’s choice of infrastructure sets the tone for the entire industry. Thoughtworks, in partnership with TG Public Affairs, is convening a closed-door roundtable to explore:

Infrastructure sovereignty: Ensuring national rails support government pay-in (tax/fines) and pay-out (welfare/grants) with 5-9s resilience.

Ensuring national rails support government pay-in (tax/fines) and pay-out (welfare/grants) with 5-9s resilience. Leader or laggard? A comparative look at Australia’s standing against global benchmarks like Singapore and India.

A comparative look at Australia’s standing against global benchmarks like Singapore and India. Citizen-centric experience: Designing a "National Stack" where identity, payments, and integrity services work as a unified public utility.

Designing a "National Stack" where identity, payments, and integrity services work as a unified public utility. The regulatory perimeter: Closing the gap on "BNPL-style" disruptors before they outpace citizen protection.

Date: Monday, 4 May 2026

Time: 12:00pm – 2:30pm AEST

Location: Salon Privé, O Bar and Dining

Level 47, Australia Square, 264 George Street, Sydney

Format: Closed-Door Roundtable (Chatham House Rule)

This invitation-only session is strictly limited to senior executive leaders to ensure a meaningful, peer-level exchange.