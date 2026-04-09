The predictability gap in digital public infrastructure

Platforms like AI/worksᵀᴹ — Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform — are beginning to demonstrate what this looks like in practice. API specifications and protocol documents turned into functional prototypes in days, not quarters. ABHA V3 health account enrolment, Beckn logistics flows, Finternet domestic transfer protocols — each built from source specifications into working backends, frontends, and tests, with every API call traceable to its exact specification section. This is not aspirational. It is happening now.

Three ways GenAI compresses the implementation cycle

1. Compressing the coordination tax

The coordination overhead in a DPI ecosystem is fundamentally an information problem. Participants cannot align because they cannot see the same picture. GenAI can construct a shared operational memory — a living institutional intelligence that tracks ecosystem state in near-real-time, surfaces conflicts before they become crises, and generates coordination artefacts that today require months of committee work. Imagine an ONDC governance model where emerging misalignments are surfaced to human decision-makers within hours, not quarters. The humans still decide. The machine handles the cognitive load of seeing the whole system clearly.

2. Reinventing the KPI stack

GenAI makes it possible to measure what actually matters — not because the data was unavailable before, but because the synthesis required to turn it into actionable insight exceeded human cognitive capacity at the required scale. An AI-powered monitoring layer that flags adoption anomalies in near-real-time — a sudden dropoff in a specific district, a surge in grievances from a particular demographic — changes the governance posture from reactive to predictive. For the first time, lead indicators become operationally feasible at population scale.

3. Compounding returns on implementation investment

In the traditional DPI model, each country deployment is a fresh cost. Architecture decisions made in Peru don’t reduce the delivery cost in Brazil. But when DPI primitives are encoded into a reusable AI-powered platform, each deployment enriches the library. The first client pays full implementation cost. Our hypothesis is that, by the fifth implementation, approximately 50-70% could be pre-built and reusable across regions. The same consent framework that deploys DEPA-based health data sharing in India can, with configuration rather than reconstruction, deploy GDPR-compliant consent for clinical trials across 50 countries. DPI primitives, amplified by GenAI, earn compound interest on every implementation.

Minimum viable governance: The right governance for the right speed

GenAI's pace creates a governance challenge that mirrors the DPI paradox itself. Traditional governance frameworks assume stable technologies and predictable consequences. GenAI transforms faster than conventional mechanisms can adapt — creating a dangerous lag between capability and accountability.

MIT CISR's concept of minimum viable governance (MVG) offers a practical response: the least amount of governance required to manage risk effectively while preserving the capacity to sense and seize opportunities. MVG replaces heavy compliance committees with adaptive guardrails — decentralised decision rights within high-trust boundaries, reviewed and updated on sprint cycles rather than annual policy reviews.

The parallel to DPI governance is exact. Just as DPI requires embedding compliance into the protocol rather than enforcing it through manual oversight, MVG embeds accountability into the operating rhythm rather than delegating it to a governance function that inevitably lags the technology.

The era of 12-member weekly committee meetings that run for hours and consume reams of paper will give way to automated systems operating silently in the background, generating alerts only when necessary. These systems will need only minimal human oversight, freeing regulators to focus on the future and on creating enabling environments for ecosystem improvement and enhanced welfare offerings.

Takeaway 4: GenAI is an accelerator for implementation.

The organizations that will lead the next decade of DPI are not those with the most elegant protocols. They are those that pair protocol clarity with GenAI-powered execution capability — and that have the institutional courage to govern at the speed the technology demands. MVG is not a shortcut. It is the only governance model that can keep pace with the problem.

What leaders must do differently

Four commitments for the next decade of DPI

The predictability gap is not closeable in any final sense — it is a characteristic of complex systems, and it must be managed continuously. But the leaders who navigate it successfully share four commitments that go well beyond technical competence.

1. Treat adoption as the primary engineering challenge

Not the API. Not the identity layer. Not the data exchange protocol. Those are prerequisites. Adoption is the product. This means resourcing evangelism at the same level as engineering, measuring lead indicators (community trust scores, grievance resolution rates, merchant training completions) rather than only lag indicators, and treating cultural integration as a design constraint from day one — not as a communications task for month 18.

2. Build institutions, not just systems

Every DPI program should ask one question at design time: what would make this system survive a change of government? If the answer is 'nothing', the program is fragile by design. The X-Road lesson is not about interoperability architecture — it’s about legislative anchoring, operational dependency, and cross-government buy-in that made the system politically undismissable. Build for the post-mortem you hope never to need.

3. Manage in cadences, not in plans

Monthly reporting cycles are too slow for complex adaptive systems. Quarterly reviews are archaeological. The discipline of weekly accountability cadences — each cycle surfacing what worked, what didn’t, and what the team will do differently next week — isn’t a project management technique. It’s the operational mechanism that allows probe-sense-respond to function. Plans tell you where you intended to go. Cadences tell you where you actually are.

4. Use AI to compress, not to substitute

GenAI accelerates sensing and learning cycles. It doesn’t replace the human judgment required to interpret what signals mean, or the political will required to act on them. The most effective DPI leaders will be those who can hold both in the same hand — the speed of AI-driven sensing and the wisdom of human-driven sense-making. AI is the accelerator. Leadership is still the pilot.

Possibility, responsibility and the road ahead

The primitives are proven. The protocols are mature. The engineering capability — now amplified by Generative AI — is sufficient to build DPI ecosystems at a pace and cost that was genuinely impossible three years ago.

What remains is the will to close the predictability gap on its own terms: not by pretending it is a technical problem, but by treating adoption, coordination, sustainability, and cultural integration as the primary engineering challenges they have always been.

The code has never been the hard part. The hard part has always been trust. The alignment. The human beings at every point in a system have to choose, day after day, to participate in something larger than their immediate incentive to opt out.

Generative AI does not eliminate that challenge. It gives us, finally, the tools to see it clearly enough to address it — and to compress the years of iteration required to get it right into a timeline that matches the urgency of the problems DPI is designed to solve.

None of this is to say that DPI is unambiguously good, or that its expansion should be treated as self-evidently desirable. The same identity infrastructure that delivers welfare payments to the rural poor can become a surveillance apparatus in the hands of an authoritarian state. The same consent framework that protects health data can be designed — or quietly redesigned — to extract it. The same payment rails that include the previously unbanked can exclude those who cannot or will not participate in a digital system. These are not hypothetical risks. They are documented realities in deployments across multiple continents. The obligation on DPI leaders is therefore not just to build systems that work — it is to build systems that are worthy of the trust they ask citizens to extend. Transparency, grievance redress, independent oversight, and the genuine right to opt out are not features to be added later. They are the conditions under which DPI earns its legitimacy in the first place.