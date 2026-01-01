As AI moves into core business operations, it is exposing the limits of existing architecture, fragmented data foundations and rigid operating models. The challenge is no longer just about models or use cases. It is what happens when non-deterministic AI meets the reality of production environments, where systems must operate reliably and decisions carry real consequence.

In many organisations, AI is accelerating delivery while increasing system complexity and operational risk. This raises a more fundamental question:

If AI is doing more of the work of building and executing systems, where does engineering rigour, control and accountability now sit?

This session brings together senior architecture, AI, data and technology leaders to explore how these dynamics are playing out in practice. Through a discussion grounded in real-world experience, we will examine:

The breaking points: where AI initiatives stall or fail as they move from isolated use cases into production environments

The foundation gap: how existing architecture and data structures constrain scale, reliability and execution

The architectural rethink: how system design is evolving to support AI-driven decision making

The governance shift: how organisations are maintaining control, accountability and risk management in AI-enabled systems

You will leave with a clearer view of where your current systems and operating model may be holding you back, and what needs to change to enable AI that works in the flow of business operations.

Event details

Date: Thursday, 7 May 2026

Time: 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Venue: Sydney CBD location to be confirmed upon registration



The Digital Leaders Network session is curated for a select group of senior leaders to enable a meaningful, peer-level discussion. Register your interest and we will confirm availability.