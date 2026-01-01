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AI in production: where architecture breaks and what must change

AI is being forced into environments it was never designed for, and the cracks are starting to show.

As AI moves into core business operations, it is exposing the limits of existing architecture, fragmented data foundations and rigid operating models. The challenge is no longer just about models or use cases. It is what happens when non-deterministic AI meets the reality of production environments, where systems must operate reliably and decisions carry real consequence.

 

In many organisations, AI is accelerating delivery while increasing system complexity and operational risk. This raises a more fundamental question:

 

If AI is doing more of the work of building and executing systems, where does engineering rigour, control and accountability now sit?

 

This session brings together senior architecture, AI, data and technology leaders to explore how these dynamics are playing out in practice. Through a discussion grounded in real-world experience, we will examine:

 

  • The breaking points: where AI initiatives stall or fail as they move from isolated use cases into production environments

  • The foundation gap: how existing architecture and data structures constrain scale, reliability and execution

  • The architectural rethink: how system design is evolving to support AI-driven decision making

  • The governance shift: how organisations are maintaining control, accountability and risk management in AI-enabled systems

     

You will leave with a clearer view of where your current systems and operating model may be holding you back, and what needs to change to enable AI that works in the flow of business operations.

 

Event details

Date: Thursday, 7 May 2026
Time: 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Venue: Sydney CBD location to be confirmed upon registration

 

The Digital Leaders Network session is curated for a select group of senior leaders to enable a meaningful, peer-level discussion. Register your interest and we will confirm availability.

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Bringing together leaders across architecture, AI and complex systems

This session brings together senior leaders responsible for architecture, platforms, data and AI across complex organisations. The discussion will draw on diverse perspectives to explore where AI is breaking in production and what it takes to fix it.
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Shayan Mohanty, Global Chief Data and AI Officer at Thoughtworks

Shayan works with leading organisations globally on the practical challenges of deploying AI at scale. His experience spans architecture, data and operating models, with a focus on what needs to change to move AI from experimentation into reliable, production environments.

Agenda

5:30pm to 6:15 pm

Registration and networking

Guests arrive, informal networking with drinks and canapés

6:15pm

Opening and context setting

Andy Nolan, Global Vice President of AI, Thoughtworks

6:30pm

Industry perspective: where AI meets reality

A candid discussion with senior industry leaders on how AI is behaving in production environments, including:

 

  • Where AI initiatives break down in production
    What happens as use cases move beyond pilots into core operational systems
     

  • How architectural and data constraints surface
    Where legacy systems, fragmented data and rigid boundaries limit scale, reliability and speed
     

  • What is proving hardest to change
    The structural, technical and organisational barriers to evolving architecture and operating models
     

  • How control and accountability are maintained
    Approaches to managing risk, governance and engineering rigour as systems become less deterministic.

7:00pm

Dinner and networking

7:20 pm

Architecting for AI that works in the business

Shayan Mohanty, Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks

 

Shayan Mohanty brings a global perspective on how organisations are moving from AI experimentation to reliable execution in production environments. Drawing on real-world case studies, he will “open the hood” on enterprise systems to show where AI initiatives encounter architectural constraints across platforms, data and workflows, and what has changed to make AI work safely within core business operations.

8:00 pm

Open discussion and audience Q&A

An interactive discussion with the room, building on the themes raised in the fireside and Shayan’s perspective.

8:30pm

Close and networking

Informal networking continues

Digital Leaders Network

A curated forum for senior leaders navigating the intersection of technology and business.
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Meet Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform

 

AI/works™ packs decades of engineering IP into a platform that changes the economics of building industrial-grade systems. With our technologists steering AI/works, you get higher quality systems, delivered at radically lower cost. Faster than you can say “algorithmic bias”.

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.