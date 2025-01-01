i. Level-setting: Integrating business and tech strategy

The rise of generative AI (GenAI) has created significant potential to boost output and even creativity by augmenting human roles – but is also inflating both budgets and expectations as boards and teams misjudge their readiness and the optimal use cases.

Ensuring new technologies are adopted and successfully support growth requires a careful alignment of technology and business strategy, where investment is directly connected to the organization’s priorities.