Perspectives Edition 34 Banner
Edition #34 | December 2024

Scaling for impact: A technology blueprint for growth

Intro: Growth in an uncertain time    

 

An unsettled global outlook will see many business leaders start the new year with a sense of caution and a focus on cost control. But at the same time, growth remains an imperative, and businesses increasingly understand that investing in technology to support that goal is no longer optional. 


In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks experts break down the elements of a technology strategy that ensures spending on new infrastructure and innovations deliver on the business’s growth priorities, with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption.

Top threats to growth, as seen by CEOs: 2015-2024

A chart showing CEOs’ changing ranking of risk from 2015 to 2024, with cyber security (3), operational issues (2) and supply chain (1) in 2024.
A chart showing CEOs’ changing ranking of risk from 2015 to 2024, with cyber security (3), operational issues (2) and supply chain (1) in 2024.
Source: KPMG

i. Level-setting: Integrating business and tech strategy 

 

The rise of generative AI (GenAI) has created significant potential to boost output and even creativity by augmenting human roles – but is also inflating both budgets and expectations as boards and teams misjudge their readiness and the optimal use cases. 

 

Ensuring new technologies are adopted and successfully support growth requires a careful alignment of technology and business strategy, where investment is directly connected to the organization’s priorities. 

ii. Cultivating data as an asset, and modernizing legacy infrastructure  

 

As more business leaders look to leverage data for growth and competitive advantage, weaknesses in the governance and technology that surround data will become increasingly apparent. Unlocking the full value of data requires a deeper understanding of its origins and integrity, and the role it can play as a product available for the entire organization to harness as a growth driver. 

 

Moving incrementally towards a decentralized approach to data and infrastructure supports this mindset shift, and can accelerate both development and innovation.

iii: Growth pains: The talent hurdle 

 

The breakneck pace of technology development has added to the sense that a shortage of applicable skills is one of the main barriers to organizations achieving their growth objectives. 

 

However in reality many of the newest technology tools are effectively lowering the barrier to entry in areas like AI, and most companies are better off hiring people with curiosity and a thirst to learn than an army of tech specialists. An open culture and providing opportunities to get hands-on with technology are the other keys to cultivating organizational capacity.

Photo headshot of Chris Murphy, Chief Client and Revenue Officer, Thoughtworks
“You really need to be building your technology organization so it’s filled with people who are curious and have a growth mindset, to be able to adapt and respond as the landscape changes.”

 

Chris Murphy
Chief Client and Revenue Officer, Thoughtworks 

iv. Controlling costs and tech debt  

 

Many organizations' mixed financial results from shifting to cloud infrastructure highlight the importance of carefully planning and executing technology investments. But insufficient investment can pose even greater risks, by driving up the organization's technology debt to the point where it can no longer produce the innovations needed to build momentum, and customer relationships hang in the balance. 

 

Tech debt can be avoided by concentrating technology initiatives and investment on specific functions that cut across the business, addressing legacy constraints while improving capabilities for the future.  

Iterative value

A graphic illustrating the steps to building a car without incremental value, with wheels first, then the front and rear of the car, then the doors, then the roof, with crosses next to the first three, and a tick next to the finished car. The graphic underneath shows first a skateboard, then a scooter, then a moped, and finally a car, illustrating incremental value with a tick next to each.
A graphic illustrating the steps to building a car without incremental value, with wheels first, then the front and rear of the car, then the doors, then the roof, with crosses next to the first three, and a tick next to the finished car. The graphic underneath shows first a skateboard, then a scooter, then a moped, and finally a car, illustrating incremental value with a tick next to each.

Source: Henrik Kniberg at Crisp

vi. Partnerships and creating virtuous change cycles   

 

Regardless of the capabilities an organization manages to develop, they’re unlikely to cover all the corners of a technology landscape that only continues to expand. By forging the right partnerships, organizations can address gaps in their knowledge of the tech ecosystem, benefit from an informed outside perspective, and even potentially realize new revenue opportunities. 

 

At the same time, with business and tech strategy now inextricably linked, leaders should cultivate a robust internal technology practice that keeps an ear to the ground, and helps develop organizational capacity to change.   

Photo headshot of Mike Mason, Chief AI Officer, Thoughtworks
“If you get an insight into where things are going, you’ll have less and less time to capitalize on it. You need strategy, technology and organizational structure lined up so when that insight comes, you’re ready to maneuver.” 

 

Mike Mason
Chief AI Officer, Thoughtworks 

