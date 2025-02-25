Moving to a secure AWS landing zone



We built a secure AWS Landing Zone for PowerPay to establish a foundation for long-term success. This included creating a stable, best-practice environment tailored to their unique needs. The shift has improved security, created a reliable infrastructure, and enabled future scalability.

Migrating to AWS also gave PowerPay the ability to leverage advanced cloud technologies, keeping their platform up-to-date and evolving sustainably.







Increasing stability and performance with PCI compliance



Increasing stability and performance while maintaining PCI compliance was a key achievement for PowerPay. Thoughtworks liaised with PowerPay’s IT department to build the foundation and base parameters to support the stringent requirements for achieving PCI compliance, ensuring that all data handling met industry standards for security and privacy. This allows PowerPay to protect sensitive payment information and foster client confidence.

By working closely with PowerPay’s application vendor, Thoughtworks made sure the system was not only PCI compliant but also optimized for performance and resilience. This collaboration facilitated a smooth, efficient integration with minimal risk.

Moreover, maintaining PCI compliance throughout the transition means that PowerPay can continue to confidently market to security-conscious clients, expanding their growth opportunities by positioning PowerPay as an industry challenger in secure and reliable payment solutions.







Maximizing internal resources with DAMO™ Managed Services



Once the foundation was set, we implemented DAMO™ Managed Services to continuously improve PowerPay’s AWS environment. This enabled their small, tight-knit team to stay dynamic while ensuring regular maintenance, incident management, and task request fulfillment.

DAMO™ Managed Services supported PowerPay with cost optimization, solution stability and PCI compliance by making the following enhancements: