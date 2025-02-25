PowerPay is a fast-growing startup that offers a mobile-based payment platform for businesses to optimize their cash flow with clients. Serving a diverse range of industries, from retail to service providers, PowerPay is quickly gaining prominence in fintech.
Challenge: Sourcing external expertise for high-impact growth
To continue their growth, PowerPay needed to develop a more cost-efficient, secure and reliable platform with:
- A secure AWS landing zone.
- Payment card industry (PCI) compliance.
- Outsourced maintenance and operations.
However, PowerPay needed external support to implement these objectives and comply with the complex regulations governing PCI compliance.
Solution: Leveraging an AWS Premier Consulting Partner
PowerPay decided on a solution in the AWS environment and partnered with Thoughtworks, to deliver their objectives. We utilized our expertise as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and leveraged DAMO™ Managed Services (Digital Application Management and Operations).
Moving to a secure AWS landing zone
Increasing stability and performance with PCI compliance
Maximizing internal resources with DAMO™ Managed Services
Moving to a secure AWS landing zone
We built a secure AWS Landing Zone for PowerPay to establish a foundation for long-term success. This included creating a stable, best-practice environment tailored to their unique needs. The shift has improved security, created a reliable infrastructure, and enabled future scalability.
Migrating to AWS also gave PowerPay the ability to leverage advanced cloud technologies, keeping their platform up-to-date and evolving sustainably.
Increasing stability and performance with PCI compliance
Increasing stability and performance while maintaining PCI compliance was a key achievement for PowerPay. Thoughtworks liaised with PowerPay’s IT department to build the foundation and base parameters to support the stringent requirements for achieving PCI compliance, ensuring that all data handling met industry standards for security and privacy. This allows PowerPay to protect sensitive payment information and foster client confidence.
By working closely with PowerPay’s application vendor, Thoughtworks made sure the system was not only PCI compliant but also optimized for performance and resilience. This collaboration facilitated a smooth, efficient integration with minimal risk.
Moreover, maintaining PCI compliance throughout the transition means that PowerPay can continue to confidently market to security-conscious clients, expanding their growth opportunities by positioning PowerPay as an industry challenger in secure and reliable payment solutions.
Maximizing internal resources with DAMO™ Managed Services
Once the foundation was set, we implemented DAMO™ Managed Services to continuously improve PowerPay’s AWS environment. This enabled their small, tight-knit team to stay dynamic while ensuring regular maintenance, incident management, and task request fulfillment.
DAMO™ Managed Services supported PowerPay with cost optimization, solution stability and PCI compliance by making the following enhancements:
- Automated system to reduce interruptions and enhance stability.
- Deployed secure PAM solution for controlled access.
- Added tools for monitoring infrastructure uptime and detecting anomalies.
- Collaborated with app vendor to improve deployment.
- Implemented cost optimization opportunities.
As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, we were thrilled to help PowerPay exceed their strategic objectives. Our partnership delivered measurable outcomes, optimizing their cloud infrastructure and driving significant cost efficiencies.
Outcome: A payment platform fit for the future
With Thoughtworks’ AWS expertise and DAMO™ Managed Services, PowerPay achieved core business objectives, maximized value for both their internal operations and customers, and created a robust, secure payment platform for the future.
As a result, our 12-month partnership with PowerPay achieved:
Pipeline improvement for efficient application releases and cost optimization, reducing AWS spend by 5%
Consistently high availability of 99.9% uptime
Maintained PCI compliance