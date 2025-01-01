Collective action for a sustainable future
The climate crisis requires businesses, governments and individuals alike to transform the way they work and behave. Collective action is needed, as is the recognition that not all of us are equally responsible for, or affected by, climate change impacts.
These considerations are an important part of our climate change roadmap, which we are developing to ensure our ambitions translate into action. We are working towards a more accurate picture of our carbon footprint, and identifying ways to reduce it. We are also factoring climate change considerations into the technology we build, launching solutions like our Green Cloud offering that have the potential to contribute directly to emissions reduction.
Over the next five years, we aim to ramp up sustainable technology alternatives for clients and partners; contribute to global and local-level networks working to mitigate climate change, and bring underrepresented voices to this vital conversation.
Featured content
Our Sustainability Solutions are part of our commitment to improving the tech industry and supporting our clients on their sustainability journeys. We empower organizations across sectors to make smarter decisions that drive sustainable transformation while managing risk, building resilience and protecting your brand.
