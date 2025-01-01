Healthcare as a human right

Over the past year our technologists and partners have continued to support efforts by countries around the world charting a path out of the pandemic. Together we are contributing to solutions that build a collective understanding of how diseases such as COVID-19 spread and impact populations.

While so many resources are concentrated on the pandemic, it is vital that we don’t lose sight of other issues that will put significant pressure on health systems over the long term, i.e.: areas where healthcare is failing, aging populations. Our primary initiatives in healthcare are focused on building the capacity of health systems to manage these challenges and extend access to care in communities where it remains inadequate or available only to a select few.

The experience of the last few years has highlighted both the gaping inequalities in healthcare globally, and the devastating human toll when health services become overwhelmed. It is an unfortunate truth that, due in part to the legacy of globalization and the impacts of climate change, more such health crises are likely to emerge in future. Applying technology to enhance the precision, reach, quality and affordability of care is one of the best ways to ensure that if crises can’t be prevented, they can at least be swiftly — and more fairly — managed.