Sustaining and evolving a business-critical platform with Managed Services

Key outcomes
Proven reliability: 99.99% peak availability across all core sports streams
Enhanced stability: 50% year-on-year reduction in incident count
Operational efficiency: 95% faster recovery and 70% less manual effort
Creating immersive fan experiences for over a million sports events a year
Every day, sports fans across the globe immerse themselves in a world of skill, athleticism and excitement. At the center of this experience is Sportradar - a technology company delivering the data, platforms, and integrity services that make fan engagement more powerful than ever before.
Operating at the intersection of sports, media and gaming, Sportradar’s technology connects the entire ecosystem - enabling customers to entertain and inform more fans while unlocking growth opportunities.
Challenge: Platform upkeep traps teams in maintenance mode
Sportradar’s flagship product for customers is its Core Odds Platform, an AWS-hosted ecosystem delivering real-time odds generation and automated settlements for over a million sports events a year.
Because this platform is critical for the company’s revenue engine, maintenance and continuous improvements remain high priorities. However, day-to-day platform ownership drained operational resources, meaning its engineering teams had less time to focus on delivering high-value strategic initiatives.
To unlock team capacity without risking platform stability, Sportradar needed a managed services partner that could sustain and evolve critical services with minimal business disruption. Building on an existing collaboration, Sportradar engaged Thoughtworks Managed Services to assume operational ownership - ensuring stable, 24/7 service delivery while driving continuous platform optimization and evolution.
Solution: Managed services that deliver more than just maintenance
The Thoughtworks Managed Services team established a scalable operating model combining platform support and enhancements with the controlled delivery of new products aligned with Sportradar’s business priorities.
After an initial period of service transition, this “run and build” model allowed us to deliver business-driven enhancements while maintaining platform stability and service continuity. Thoughtworks provided 24/7 coverage and proactive maintenance, integrating AIOps and improving observability to identify and resolve issues before they impacted services.
Alongside enhancing the scalability, resilience and operational readiness of this business-critical platform, the team helped Sportradar expand and evolve its customer-facing capabilities with new pre-game and live betting experiences in multiple sports.
Moving beyond platform ownership, the Thoughtworks team actively drove product evolution, implementing new market capabilities to broaden odds product coverage and unlock new revenue streams.
This is a vital revenue-generating platform for our business, so we needed a partner we could trust not just to keep the lights on, but to make them shine brighter. With Thoughtworks, we have 24/7 expert support and continuous improvements that keep our services running, and high-velocity, low-risk product delivery that helps our business continue to grow.
Outcomes: A resilient platform, reliable service delivery, and new market capabilities
With Thoughtworks taking the reins on the Core Odds Platform, Sportradar saw an immediate lift in system stability and reliability.
The team significantly improved platform stability, especially during intensive live-trading cycles, by implementing comprehensive performance tracking and alerting coverage across sports modules. Robust testing strategies have reduced year-on-year incident count by 50% and dropped the change failure rate from 5% to less than 1%.
Enhanced observability and automated health checks allowed the team to maintain a 100% anomaly detection rate and 100% peak event availability across all core sports streams, while reducing manual effort by around 70%.
The result is a resilient, reliable platform that offers Sportradar total peace of mind. With this optimized foundation, Sportradar has been able to rapidly roll out new betting products and capabilities, delivering new markets for high-value sports events such as the FIFA World Cup.
By championing continuous modernization over reactive maintenance, the Thoughtworks Managed Services empowers Sportradar to constantly evolve its platform - enhancing its performance while rapidly deploying new market capabilities that redefine sports engagement for millions of fans worldwide.
Sportradar has bold ambitions and a clear strategic drive to innovate and build on its already substantial competitive advantage. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to support those efforts by assuming ownership of such a critical platform and evolving it to deliver even more customer and business value.