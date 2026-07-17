Sustaining and evolving a business-critical platform with Managed Services

Creating immersive fan experiences for over a million sports events a year

Every day, sports fans across the globe immerse themselves in a world of skill, athleticism and excitement. At the center of this experience is Sportradar - a technology company delivering the data, platforms, and integrity services that make fan engagement more powerful than ever before.

Operating at the intersection of sports, media and gaming, Sportradar’s technology connects the entire ecosystem - enabling customers to entertain and inform more fans while unlocking growth opportunities.

Challenge: Platform upkeep traps teams in maintenance mode

Sportradar’s flagship product for customers is its Core Odds Platform, an AWS-hosted ecosystem delivering real-time odds generation and automated settlements for over a million sports events a year.

Because this platform is critical for the company’s revenue engine, maintenance and continuous improvements remain high priorities. However, day-to-day platform ownership drained operational resources, meaning its engineering teams had less time to focus on delivering high-value strategic initiatives.

To unlock team capacity without risking platform stability, Sportradar needed a managed services partner that could sustain and evolve critical services with minimal business disruption. Building on an existing collaboration, Sportradar engaged Thoughtworks Managed Services to assume operational ownership - ensuring stable, 24/7 service delivery while driving continuous platform optimization and evolution.