mTOMADY: Powering Access to Healthcare

Today, more than 1 billion people in low and middle-income countries lack access to essential health care services. This problem is especially prevalent in sub-Saharan African countries, where people who cannot afford medical expenses are too often pushed into extreme poverty or denied much-needed care.





mTOMADY is a project run by the NGO ‘Doctors for Madagascar’, and is supported by partners including the Else Kröner-Fresenius-Stiftung, the Berlin Institute of Health, and the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The project, recognized this January as one of the most innovative projects in global health by the Global Health Hub Germany, aims to provide access to health financing and protection against medical impoverishment – and eventually achieve universal health coverage.





Thoughtworks partnered with mTOMADY, and their international team of doctors, engineers, economic experts, and volunteers to help build the new IT infrastructure for healthcare-related payments in Madagascar.