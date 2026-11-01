The firm is a global mobility company that helps multinational organizations move their people across borders, efficiently and compliantly, across tax, immigration, business travel, compensation and rewards, managed services, and remote work.

With more than 50 years of heritage in global mobility, the firm supports clients in over 150 countries with a team of more than 6,000 immigration, tax, human resources and technology professionals. Its proprietary myMobility platform sits at the center of that offering, integrating real-time risk analysis, compliance alerts, workflow automation and document management across every stage of the assignment lifecycle.

For more than a decade, the platform's two core products have powered global mobility for hundreds of clients: one for employers and one for mobile employees. But as mobility has evolved from an operational function into a strategic lever for talent, compliance and global expansion, expectations on the platform have grown with it.