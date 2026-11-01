Key outcomes
By modernizing its platform with Thoughtworks, the firm achieved:
- All 43 services migrated to .NET 8, then the current long-term support (LTS) release, within a release plan one-third of the normal time.
- A 15% reduction in infrastructure costs.
- 25% faster response times.
- 30% faster average page loads.
- Zero downtime during cutover, with 99.9% uptime throughout the migration.
- Capacity to handle 2x more concurrent users.
- 640 security vulnerabilities closed.
- A containerized, Kubernetes-orchestrated foundation for future innovation.
The firm is a global mobility company that helps multinational organizations move their people across borders, efficiently and compliantly, across tax, immigration, business travel, compensation and rewards, managed services, and remote work.
With more than 50 years of heritage in global mobility, the firm supports clients in over 150 countries with a team of more than 6,000 immigration, tax, human resources and technology professionals. Its proprietary myMobility platform sits at the center of that offering, integrating real-time risk analysis, compliance alerts, workflow automation and document management across every stage of the assignment lifecycle.
For more than a decade, the platform's two core products have powered global mobility for hundreds of clients: one for employers and one for mobile employees. But as mobility has evolved from an operational function into a strategic lever for talent, compliance and global expansion, expectations on the platform have grown with it.
The challenge:
An end-of-support estate under growing pressure
The applications at the heart of the platform ran on the .NET Framework and .NET 6, both approaching the end of their support lifecycles. As customer expectations for faster, more reliable and more secure digital experiences continued to rise, the aging estate created risk across four dimensions:
Performance: Slower response times and higher resource consumption created inefficiencies and risked customer dissatisfaction.
Security: Outdated safeguards and a lack of ongoing updates left the platform increasingly exposed to modern threats.
Scalability: The platform could not easily handle growing user demand or integrate emerging technologies.
Innovation: Technical debt lengthened development cycles and made it harder to adopt new technologies quickly.
Modernizing an estate of this size carried its own risks. A migration touching 43 production services could not afford extended downtime, regressions in functionality or security gaps introduced in transit. The modernization needed to happen quickly, but without disrupting the operations and users who depend on the platform every day.
A strategic partnership for modernization
The firm chose to partner with us based on our track record of modernizing mission-critical .NET estates at speed, without compromising availability or security.
We moved all 43 services to .NET 8 and containerized them with Docker and Kubernetes, within a release plan that was one-third of the normal time for a migration of this scope. A lean, distributed team of Thoughtworks practitioners delivered the program in under six months, working closely with the firm's teams throughout.
The technology behind the modernization
The migrated estate runs on .NET 8, containerized with Docker for consistent environments across every stage of the delivery pipeline. Kubernetes orchestrates deployments, providing the scalability and reliability needed to serve growing user demand, with the capacity to handle 2x more concurrent users. Blue-green deployments underpinned the cutover strategy, keeping the platform live and users online throughout the migration.
The outcome: a faster, safer, future-ready platform
The migration delivered measurable improvements across cost, performance, security and scale:
Cost efficiency: A 15% reduction in infrastructure costs
Driven by improved resource utilization.
Performance: 25% faster response times and 30% faster average page loads
Improving user experience and operational efficiency.
Security: 640 vulnerabilities closed
With stronger safeguards that meet modern standards.
Beyond the numbers, the modernization repositioned the platform for what comes next. With technical debt cleared and a cloud-native foundation in place, the firm can adopt new technologies faster, attract top engineering talent with a modern tech stack, and continue its digital evolution from a position of strength.
What's next: from a modern platform to a connected experience
The modernization proved to be the foundation, not the finish line. With the estate containerized and free of end-of-support risk, attention turned to the experience running on top of it. The same modernization practices that made that engagement safe — containers, blue-green releases, thorough regression testing — are built into how the Thoughtworks .NET Modernization Accelerator works today, moving estates straight to .NET 10
For the firm, the arc is clear: the .NET migration removed the constraints that made change slow and risky, and the connected-experience program is turning that foundation into modern experiences for the employers and employees who rely on the platform. With Thoughtworks as a trusted partner, the firm continues to invest in a platform built for the next decade of global mobility.