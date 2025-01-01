AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP)

Accelerate cloud migration and modernization while cutting cost and risk

Moving to the cloud can be a daunting prospect. But together, Thoughtworks and AWS have enabled countless seamless cloud migration projects and developed a wide range of reusable tools, frameworks, practices and capabilities along the way.

The Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) makes it simple for any organization to access our deep shared migration and modernization expertise, bringing together everything you need to plan and execute a successful shift to the AWS cloud, including exclusive funding opportunities to help with migration costs.