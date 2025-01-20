From new metrics to complete process visibility

Following a successful smaller project with Thoughtworks — and our collaboration with another leading securities firm in China — the China Galaxy Securities team asked us to help them optimize their R&D process and identify areas that could be improved to increase efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

We took a multi-phase approach to make that happen, starting by establishing clear and consistent R&D metrics and standardized practices that could be rolled out across China Galaxy Securities’ extensive R&D operations. Together, those changes helped bring some much-needed transparency to R&D across the organization.

Once that transparency had been established, we were able to begin the second phase of our engagement. This involved comprehensive measurement and analysis of the firm’s software development lifecycle, and the practices taking place across it.

Because software development can be such a complex process, efficiency governance issues are often non-standardized and in some cases, complicated. In live development scenarios like within China Galaxy Securities, it’s common to have multiple projects running in parallel, which demands well-defined standards for the allocation of organizational resources, task division and development processes.

After ensuring those standards were in place across the firm, the final phase of the project was to build a platform that unified visibility over all of China Galaxy Securities’ newly standardized R&D operations. By unifying comprehensive metrics spanning project management, process management, system testing and development engineering practices, we helped China Galaxy Securities establish a foundation for the continuous monitoring and improvement of R&D efficiency governance.