Delivering a value-driven, tiered loyalty program in just 10 weeks

Overview

As one of Europe's largest online marketplaces, this digital commerce leader serves more than 12 million active shoppers across fashion, home and electronics.

Operating in a highly competitive retail market, the company relies on customer loyalty to drive engagement, retention and long-term value. As customer expectations evolved, the retailer saw an opportunity to create a more differentiated loyalty experience that better rewarded its most valuable customers and encouraged deeper participation in the program.

To bring this vision to life, the company partnered with Thoughtworks to redesign its loyalty platform and migrate millions of customers to a new tiered experience.