Delivering a value-driven, tiered loyalty program in just 10 weeks

Key outcomes
By modernizing its loyalty platform, this European retail leader achieved:
11% projected uplift in loyalty membership.
Increased order frequency through tier-based incentives.
Zero-downtime migration of millions of users.
Overview
As one of Europe's largest online marketplaces, this digital commerce leader serves more than 12 million active shoppers across fashion, home and electronics.
Operating in a highly competitive retail market, the company relies on customer loyalty to drive engagement, retention and long-term value. As customer expectations evolved, the retailer saw an opportunity to create a more differentiated loyalty experience that better rewarded its most valuable customers and encouraged deeper participation in the program.
To bring this vision to life, the company partnered with Thoughtworks to redesign its loyalty platform and migrate millions of customers to a new tiered experience.
The challenge: Unifying a fragmented, one-size-fits-all loyalty model
The retailer's loyalty offering was split between a standard membership program and a separate VIP scheme. This fragmented structure made it difficult to deliver differentiated rewards or create a clear progression path that encouraged higher engagement and spend.
But consolidating millions of users into a single three-tier loyalty framework required more than updating program rules. It also meant migrating existing members — along with their points, tiers and benefits — onto new infrastructure without disrupting operations, while building a flexible foundation for future loyalty enhancements.
Adding to the complexity, all of this had to be delivered against a fixed launch date, leaving just 10 weeks to complete the transformation.
The strategy: Accelerating delivery through parallel workstreams and microservices
To meet the aggressive timeline, Thoughtworks organized delivery around independent parallel workstreams, enabling teams to move quickly while reducing dependencies on the existing platform.
To underpin the new loyalty experience, the retailer's rigid monolithic architecture was replaced with a microservices-based platform on AWS, supported by infrastructure automation through Terraform. This created a more flexible and scalable foundation for the loyalty program while enabling teams to develop and deploy services independently.
The resulting solution leveraged a modern stack, including Svelte, Spring Boot, Node.js, DynamoDB and MongoDB, which supported a zero-downtime migration of millions of users to the new tiers and a better customer experience.
The results: Protecting margins and driving customer engagement
The modernized loyalty program, built on a scalable microservices architecture, delivered immediate results:
Clear communication of tier benefits is expected to drive membership growth in the program's first year.
Tier-specific rewards and redemption mechanics encouraged higher customer engagement and spend.
Millions of users successfully transitioned to the new loyalty framework without any friction or downtime.
Looking ahead: Expanding into a multi-vendor loyalty ecosystem
With the new loyalty program in place, the retailer is focused on continuously refining the customer experience through behavioral insights and ongoing optimization.
Over time, the program will expand beyond first-party retail transactions, extending loyalty benefits and mechanics to third-party sellers and creating a more connected marketplace ecosystem.