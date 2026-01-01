Connected is now part of Thoughtworks

We are delighted to announce that in April 2022, we acquired Connected, a privately-held, end-to-end, product design and development firm that builds better products to delight clients and drive business impact.
Together with Connected, Thoughtworks has advanced its capabilities in solving business problems through product-led design processes, from defining the strategy to discovery and delivery.
Founded in 2014, Connected was established with the aim to help ambitious companies build impactful software-powered products. Today, Connected has over 165 employees based primarily in Toronto, Canada and covering a broad spectrum of technologies across the entire software product development lifecycle. The Connected team of engineers, human-centered designers and product strategists have applied its product-thinking approach to discover and create product experiences at over 50 global organizations where they have quickly built a reputation as a go-to-leader in “0 to 1” new product development services, including discovery, delivery and education & enablement.
"We are delighted that Connected has joined the Thoughtworks family. Creating compelling digital experiences and products is crucial to successfully captivating customers and ultimately, driving brand equity and revenue growth. With the strong alignment in our diverse and cultivating cultures, I am excited about the tremendous opportunity Thoughtworks and Connected have to empower our clients to embrace digital and deliver extraordinary impact across the enterprise.”
— Guo Xiao, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks
“We are thrilled to join the Thoughtworks team to continue our common goal of connecting strategy, design and execution, using cross-functional teams to develop better products that deliver exceptional value to our clients. Teaming up with Thoughtworks gives us an amazing opportunity to apply our product thinking approach and expertise at an outstanding scale. We look forward to continuing our deep integration and seamless work with clients that have enabled us to drive long-standing partnerships with our world-class clients.”
— Tammy Chiasson, Managing Director, Thoughtworks Canada and previously President of Connected