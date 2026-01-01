Connected is now part of Thoughtworks

We are delighted to announce that in April 2022, we acquired Connected, a privately-held, end-to-end, product design and development firm that builds better products to delight clients and drive business impact.

Together with Connected, Thoughtworks has advanced its capabilities in solving business problems through product-led design processes, from defining the strategy to discovery and delivery.

Founded in 2014, Connected was established with the aim to help ambitious companies build impactful software-powered products. Today, Connected has over 165 employees based primarily in Toronto, Canada and covering a broad spectrum of technologies across the entire software product development lifecycle. The Connected team of engineers, human-centered designers and product strategists have applied its product-thinking approach to discover and create product experiences at over 50 global organizations where they have quickly built a reputation as a go-to-leader in “0 to 1” new product development services, including discovery, delivery and education & enablement.