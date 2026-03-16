Teneo and Thoughtworks Launch New AI-Focused Joint Venture

New joint venture to help companies manage business transformation in the AI and agentic age.

The venture combines boardroom strategy, corporate advisory services, AI and software engineering services and the AI/works™ agentic development platform to deliver measurable business impact at speed.

It helps companies seize AI-driven market opportunities while managing risk, security, ethics and governance.

Aligns Teneo’s 1,800-plus C-suite and Board advisors and deep network of global relationships with Thoughtworks’ 10,000-plus engineers and AI delivery expertise





Builds new services designed for the C-suite and Board agenda with teams of executive advisers, engineers, data and AI specialists

Leverages Thoughtworks’ proprietary agentic development platform to move companies from AI strategy to execution in weeks, not years





Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, and Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI, today announced the launch of a new AI-focused venture designed to help companies manage business transformation and turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

As AI reshapes every industry, technology is at the heart of how every business runs. This joint venture is built for this new era. It redefines senior strategic advice as AI-native with the ability to design, build and run AI-powered platforms, so insight turns into action and strategy becomes operational across the enterprise.

The venture brings together Teneo’s trusted advisory and global client network with Thoughtworks’ more than 10,000 engineers and deep expertise in design, product engineering, data and AI. The goal is clear: help companies react in real time and capture value from AI investments that deliver business outcomes in weeks and months, not years.

As companies invest heavily into AI infrastructure and modernization, many struggle to translate ambition into results. The new joint venture is built to close that gap. It will work directly with CEOs and executive teams to align strategy, operating model and technology execution across growth, productivity, modernization, risk, talent and reputation.

“As CEOs navigate unprecedented macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological disruption, they must also become the primary architects of their companies’ AI futures,” said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. “Teneo has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into world-class talent and capabilities to develop the leading global CEO advisory firm. Now in partnership with Thoughtworks, we will bring to bear Teneo’s services with Thoughtworks’ AI leadership and deep engineering capability to help our clients navigate business transformation in the AI and agentic age.”

“AI transformation only works when strategy, culture and execution move together,” Mike Sutcliff, CEO of Thoughtworks, said. “This venture unites CEO-level advisory with hands-on engineering and AI delivery. In three days, we can help clients align on new product concepts. In three weeks, we can build a working prototype. In three months, we can put new systems into production. That is the pace today’s market demands.”

Built for CEO priorities

The joint venture will build new, integrated services designed specifically for the CEO agenda. Operating with multidisciplinary teams of executive advisers, product leaders, engineers, designers and data and AI specialists, it will create solutions that unite strategy and execution from day one. Services will include:

Accelerating CEO priorities tied to growth, productivity, modernization and resilience





Scaling enterprise AI programs from strategy through deployment, including generative AI and advanced analytics





Strengthening stakeholder trust through AI-powered insights and engagement across investors, regulators, governments and customers





Managing geopolitical and market risk through real-time monitoring and scenario planning





Supporting financial resilience with digital tools to improve liquidity and guide restructuring





Transforming customer and employee experiences through modern product platforms





Redesigning operating models and leading enterprise change at scale

“As companies navigate rapid shifts in technology and capital markets, AI represents both opportunity and disruption,” said Alex Pigliucci, Teneo’s Global Head of Enterprise Clients, who will lead the joint venture. “This partnership equips our advisory teams, and our clients, with the ability to combine strategy and execution in real time, particularly in critical moments such as acquisitions, restructurings and large-scale transformations.”

The joint venture will be established in New York, with global hubs across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. It begins operations immediately, supported by Thoughtworks’ ecosystem of leading technology partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Databricks and Mechanical Orchard to bring these new services to market at speed.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,800 employees located in 45+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation and large-scale business transformation. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with organizations around the world to solve complex business problems through modern technology, disciplined engineering and a deep focus on culture and capability.

With more than 10,000 Thoughtworkers across 47 offices in 18 countries, we help enterprises modernize core systems, build and design digital products, harness data and scale AI responsibly. Our expertise spans product engineering, data and AI, cloud and platform modernization, customer experience and enterprise transformation. We are known for our leadership in software engineering excellence, agile ways of working and responsible technology practices.

Thoughtworks serves many of the world’s leading enterprises across financial services, retail, healthcare, automotive, energy and the public sector. We work alongside executive teams to turn strategy into working systems that deliver measurable business value.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting thoughtworks.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Media contacts

Teneo

Stephen Meahl, New York

Mobile: +1 212-886-1624

Email: stephen.meahl@teneo.com

Thoughtworks

Justine Manche

VP, Brand and Communications

Email: justine.manche@thoughtworks.com

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations for Americas

Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com