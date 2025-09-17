v3rso, from Grupo Emiliano, redefines luxury hospitality with a R$11 million technology investment

First unit set to open in the second half of the year, introducing a pioneering tech boutique hotel concept in Brazil

v3rso, the new brand from Grupo Emiliano, is launching Brazil’s first tech boutique hotel, a pioneering model in the country’s luxury hospitality sector. It will be the first hotel in Brazil to operate with an automation system powered by Artificial Intelligence that learns from and continuously adapts to each guest’s preferences based on behavioral patterns, providing a truly personalized and seamless experience.

To bring this vision to life, the project involved a R$11 million investment in technology and strategic partnerships with two major players in the sector: Scenario Automação, a national reference in smart home solutions for high-end residences, and Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy responsible for designing and engineering the hotel’s proprietary digital platform that connects all its smart devices to create a guest-centric experience.

The v3 platform, developed specifically for v3rso, acts as the central hub that links every step of the guest journey through AI. It was designed to make each stay more autonomous and personalized. By integrating physical and digital systems, the platform extends the real-world experience into the digital space and vice versa, removing friction and ensuring consistency at every guest touchpoint. The approach reflects the emerging "phygital" concept, a trend that blends the physical and digital to transform consumer journeys, now applied to luxury hospitality in a pioneering way.

“The combination of automation and Artificial Intelligence creates a new frontier for personalization in hospitality. At v3rso, this technology is no longer just functional, it becomes a central part of the guest experience,” says Gustavo Filgueiras, CEO of Grupo Emiliano and the visionary behind v3rso.

The platform developed by Thoughtworks recognizes each guest’s routine and preferences with every stay. Upon returning to any v3rso unit, the system recalls the ideal room temperature, preferred lighting levels and more.

“The integration of physical and digital elements to provide an extraordinary customer experience is already a growing trend and this partnership marks a significant step in that direction. It offers a fully integrated experience that begins at booking and continues post-stay, focused on meeting the increasingly high expectations of luxury travelers,” explains Juliana Velozo, Senior VP Retail, Travel & Transportation of Thoughtworks LATAM.

Meanwhile, Scenario Automação, responsible for the physical environment’s tech architecture, incorporated cutting-edge trends that are transforming luxury homes: intelligent contextual control, intuitive usage, discreet integration with interior design and remote access.

“These innovations are increasingly common in sophisticated homes, now, we’re bringing them into hospitality. With v3rso, automation moves from being a supporting feature to becoming the centerpiece of the guest experience,” says João Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, partner at Scenario.

The first v3rso unit is scheduled to open in the second half of 2025 on Alameda Santos, São Paulo. The hotel not only signals a new era for Brazilian hospitality, but also positions itself as a replicable and scalable innovation model, anticipating shifts in global consumer behavior and travel trends. This debut marks the beginning of an expansion plan that already includes four additional units under construction, located in Porto Alegre, Goiânia and Parque Global, also in São Paulo.

