Thoughtworks Appoints John Reid-Dodick as Chief People & Leadership Officer

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced the appointment of John Reid-Dodick (JRD) as its new Chief People & Leadership Officer (CPLO), effective immediately.

In this role, JRD will oversee Thoughtworks’ global People and Talent strategy, including talent acquisition, development and diversity, equity & inclusion programs.

JRD brings more than 25 years of experience in building high-performing teams and company cultures. He joins Thoughtworks from AlphaSense, where he served as Chief People Officer since 2020 and helped the company grow tenfold in headcount.

Prior to AlphaSense, JRD was Chief People Officer at WeWork, Dun & Bradstreet and AOL and also led human resources for the Thomson Reuters Markets division. He is widely recognized for his expertise in organizational culture and change management, having pioneered innovative programs such as WeWork’s “cultureOS” initiative to advise companies on building world-class cultures. John holds a law degree from Harvard Law School and has been a thought leader in the HR field, co-authoring industry research and speaking frequently on the future of work.

“We’re excited to welcome John to Thoughtworks,” said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks. “John’s depth of experience in scaling organizations and his passion for nurturing talent will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business. John has a proven track record of fostering inclusive, people-centric cultures that align with business strategy. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commitment to our people and help take Thoughtworks’ talent practices to the next level.”

John Reid-Dodick said, “I’m honored to join Thoughtworks, a company I have long admired for its vibrant culture and values-driven approach. Thoughtworkers are renowned for their passion and skills and I look forward to supporting and growing this talented team. Together, we will continue to cultivate an environment where people can do their best work and drive extraordinary outcomes for our clients.”

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

