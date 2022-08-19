95% of Thoughtworkers agreed with the statement, “Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work.”

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, has been recognized for its outstanding workplace culture by being placed on Great Place to Work® Australia’s 2022 Best Workplaces list in the medium sized companies category for the second year in a row.

The Great Place to Work List identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces through well researched metrics and is one of the longest running recognition programs when it comes to workplace culture.

“To be featured not once, but twice in a row among Australia’s best workplaces is a wonderful recognition,” said Kristan Vingrys, managing director at Thoughtworks Australia.

“Our purpose centers on empowering the world through a collaborative culture and technology excellence. It’s our extraordinary people who sit at the core of our success and we aim to foster a genuine sense of belonging that enables us to grow and evolve together, as we meet every new challenge.”

With roots in custom software and agile software delivery, since its inception over 27 years ago, Thoughtworks has been committed to helping organizations solve their most important problems with technology as the differentiator.

The business has grown its cross-functional teams, comprised of strategists, developers, data engineers and designers to over 12,000, and has 50 offices spanning 17 countries. In Australia, Thoughtworks employs around 400 people and in 2021 established its First Nations Delivery Centre as the cornerstone of its commitment to providing greater opportunities for First Nations technologists.

Thoughtworks continues investing in its culture to help build inclusive and empowering workplace experiences, and earlier this year introduced a new Belonging Lead to foster a culture of inclusivity, creating a safe environment where people are able to thrive and be themselves.

Pallavi Johnson, head of People at Thoughtworks Australia said, “We’re incredibly proud to once again be included in Australia’s Best Workplaces List. It’s a true testament to our continued efforts in making Thoughtworks the place for employees to make their mark through lasting impact and career defining experiences.”

Some of the positive respondent feedback for Thoughtworks included:

99% believed that management is honest and ethical in its business practices

98% believed they are treated fairly regardless of gender, race or age

96% said they are proud to tell others of their employment at Thoughtworks

About Great Place to Work



Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance.

Great Place to Work operates in more than 60 countries worldwide. For the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high—trust, high—performance cultures. Through our certification programs, we recognise outstanding workplaces and produce annual Best Workplace™ Lists. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030.

About the Australia’s Best Workplaces™ List



Great Place to Work@ identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in Australia through publishing the annual Australia’s Best Workplaces™ list. The list recognises companies in four size categories: Micro (under 30 employees), Small (30—99 employees), Medium (100—999 employees) and Large (1000+). To be considered for inclusion, companies must have at least 10 full—and/or part—time employees, be Great Place to Work —Certified ”and, for Medium and Large organizations, have completed a Culture Audit. We use our For All™ Model and Methodology to evaluate our pool of Great Place to Work - Certified™ companies. Top performing companies are recognised as Best Workplaces™.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.