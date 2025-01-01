Our history

Thoughtworks was founded in Chicago in 1993. At that time, information technology was regarded as a cost center — and one with an appalling track record of delivery and wastage.

Thoughtworks aspired to change this through experimenting and learning to drive continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence in the craft of software development. Our commitment to engineering excellence has seen us grow to become a leading technology consultancy with over 10,000 Thoughtworkers across 48 offices in 19 countries. Today we help our clients to create their own path to digital fluency and to build organizational resilience to navigate the future.