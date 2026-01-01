For over a decade, XConf has been our flagship event for technologists, by technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. It provides a dedicated space for professionals to connect, share experiences and explore their love for technology in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

This October, we return to Ho Chi Minh City for the third year of XConf Lite Vietnam - a half-day event that brings together inspiring talks, engaging discussions and a vibrant community of technologists.



When: Saturday October 10, 8:30am - 12:00pm



Where: Novotel Saigon Centre, 167 Hai Ba Trung, Xuan Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City