For over a decade, XConf has been our flagship event for technologists, by technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. It provides a dedicated space for professionals to connect, share experiences and explore their love for technology in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.
This October, we return to Ho Chi Minh City for the third year of XConf Lite Vietnam - a half-day event that brings together inspiring talks, engaging discussions and a vibrant community of technologists.
When: Saturday October 10, 8:30am - 12:00pm
Where: Novotel Saigon Centre, 167 Hai Ba Trung, Xuan Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City
What is XConf Lite?
XConf is our annual technology event created by technologists for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world.
XConf Lite brings the essence of XConf into a compact, half-day format. It’s ideal for practitioners seeking to expand their technical knowledge, find innovative solutions to current challenges and connect with the local technology community in a meaningful way.
Agenda
8:30am - 8:55am
8:55am - 9:00am
9:00am - 9:35am
Shangqi Liu
AI coding agents are becoming capable enough to write, refactor, and operate real systems—but capability alone does not make them reliable. This talk introduces harness engineering: the specifications, tools, tests, architectural rules, permissions, persistent memory, evals, and feedback loops that turn agents from clever assistants into trustworthy contributors.
We will examine the mental model of “agent = model + harness,” how guides and sensors protect maintainability, architecture, and behavior, and how durable traces, failure records, and self-improving workflows help teams move from vibe coding to verified, observable software delivery.
9:40am - 10:15am
Ravi Vats
Agents that ace a benchmark can still unravel over a long run, quietly drifting from the goal, compounding small errors, or clinging to a broken plan.
This talk breaks down long-horizon agent design as a problem of depth, not duration: How many decisions an agent can chain before it loses the thread.
Drawing on three recent case studies: a frontier open-weight model, RLMs dividing and delegating longer context into sub-agents, and a payments company's fire-and-forget coding agents, we will surface the three failure modes behind most agent breakdowns, and the deterministic guardrails, forced goal-rereads, and judge patterns that fix them.
10:15am - 10:45am
10:45am - 11:20am
Vijay More
Production incidents are costly, chaotic, and deeply manual. Engineers sift through logs, metrics, configs, and code under pressure, often with no clear starting point. Agentic AI changes that.
In this talk, Vijay presents a live demo of First Responder, an agentic system that investigates production incidents end-to-end. Starting from an alert, automatic triaging and closes the loop with automated fix generation and pull request creation, with engineers staying in control throughout.
11:20am - 11:55am
May Xu
The software engineering landscape is undergoing a profound paradigm shift. As generative AI commoditizes syntax generation and boilerplate code, the traditional metrics of developer productivity are rapidly becoming obsolete. To thrive, modern practitioners must elevate their focus from localized code production to high-leverage engineering leadership.
Drawing from our deep heritage in pioneering agile methodologies and software excellence, this session outlines the seven critical, hard core skills developers need today. We will explore how to transition from code generation to holistic system design, ensuring you remain a driving force for sustainable innovation.
11:55am - 12:00pm
Register now
Join us for a morning of learning, networking, and fun. Attendance is complimentary but seats are limited. Lock in your spot before it's gone!
Meet our speakers
May Xu
Head of Technology, APAC, Thoughtworks
A leader in applying AI to evolve software delivery, May advises clients on large-scale digital transformations and shapes regional tech strategy, and partners with client organizations to build scalable digital capabilities by focusing on technology, people and business outcome.
Ravi Vats
Lead Data Scientist, Thoughtworks
Ravi is experienced in building multi-agent LLM applications with retrieval-augmented architectures, and has worked on an agentic translation system and built few-shot RAG pipelines with continuous knowledge updates.
Shangqi Liu
Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks
Shangqi is a technology leader with extensive experience designing complex software systems, modernizing large-scale platforms, and building engineering capabilities across various industries.
Vijay More
Lead Consultant, Thoughtworks
As the sole author of First Responder, Vijay has over 14 years of experience architecting and building large-scale systems across application development, cloud-native infrastructure, and DevOps.