When agents become the customer

What retail and travel leaders must build now

Commerce is shifting from human browsing to delegated, autonomous buying. By 2030, up to 25% of e-commerce will flow through AI agents, yet today’s checkout flows remain built strictly for human clicks. When a machine tries to transact, the journey breaks, trapping retailers in endless AI pilots.

Join Thoughtworks for an exclusive, private roundtable dinner bringing together an intimate group of senior digital, tech and payment leaders from Europe’s premier retail, travel and marketplace ecosystems.

We will explore:

The customer shift: How agentic buying reshapes discovery, brand channels, and customer loyalty.

Agentic payments: How AI agents will initiate, authorize, and complete transactions autonomously.

Core infrastructure: Solving for identity, authentication, fraud prevention, and orchestration.

Production reality: Scaling from isolated AI pilots to secure, revenue-generating core systems.

Key highlights: